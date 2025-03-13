Funding will drive groundbreaking research initiatives, strengthen Canada's global competitiveness, and deliver real-world benefits for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian research plays a pivotal role in driving scientific breakthroughs, advancing innovation and positioning Canada as a global leader. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in the next generation of problem-solvers to support cutting-edge projects that strengthen communities, improve health outcomes, and address global challenges.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the federal government is investing more than $308 million to advance science and research across the country.

More than $142 million will be distributed through the New Frontiers in Research Fund's (NFRF) Transformation stream, which supports large-scale, Canadian-led, interdisciplinary research projects that address major challenges and have the potential to realize real and lasting change. Some of the projects funded include: supporting Indigenous-centred brain health assessment; developing new smart wear technology to assist persons with disabilities; and removing and storing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Additionally, more than $153 million will support 179 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at 38 research institutions. These investments will advance research and critical innovations in areas including responsible artificial intelligence, multigenerational trauma and resilience in First Nations Peoples, land-ocean biogeochemistry, nanomaterials for regenerative medicine, transmission and knowledge of the Inuit language, RNA-targeted drug discovery, and more. As a partner of the Canada Research Chairs Program, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) is also committing nearly $4.3 million through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund to support 17 research infrastructure projects at 12 institutions.

Finally, over $9 million of the total funding will be allocated through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) PromoScience Program and NSERC Awards for Science Promotion. This funding supports organizations that engage young Canadians in promoting science and engineering, including mathematics and technology, and recognizes individuals and groups who inspire others through their efforts to share science with the public.

Quotes

"We know that the science of today is the economy of tomorrow. With these investments, we are empowering our brightest minds to push the boundaries of discovery, tackle complex global challenges, and create real solutions that will improve lives and the world we live in. Our government remains dedicated to supporting world-class research and ensuring Canada stays at the forefront of innovation."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"For over 20 years, the Canada Research Chairs Program has encouraged and enabled its researchers to make greater discoveries, reach for bigger breakthroughs, and foster transformative innovations. Investments in science and research are critical for supporting Canada's world-leading academics as they continue to make diverse and profound impacts on health, environmental, economic and social policies that will benefit Canadians for years to come."

—Ted Hewitt, Chair, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat Steering Committee; and President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

"Today's investments in interdisciplinary research through the New Frontiers in Research Fund reinforce the Canada Research Coordinating Committee's commitment to strengthening Canada's research enterprise, fostering world-leading research, and advancing the health, well-being, and prosperity of Canadians."

—Paul Hébert, Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee; and President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"This announcement highlights the critical importance of investing in all areas of research and innovation. Whether through large-scale research initiatives or community-focused science outreach, the funding announced today will support those dedicated to inspiring interest in STEM fields and those working to bring innovative solutions to communities across Canada."

—Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"Canada is in a solid position to attract and retain top-tier researchers because it places a priority on ensuring they have access to the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment they need to drive world-changing discoveries. Government of Canada investments through the CFI's John R. Evans Leaders Fund allow these bright minds to make breakthroughs, find solutions and innovate for the benefit of the country's health, economy and people."

—Sylvain Charbonneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

The NFRF supports world-leading interdisciplinary, international, high-risk/high-reward, transformative and rapid-response Canadian-led research.

The NFRF Transformation stream is designed to support large-scale, Canadian-led interdisciplinary research projects that address a major challenge, with the potential to realize real and lasting change. This is the third competition of the NFRF Transformation stream, which runs every two years. Teams are awarded grants of up to $24 million over six years.

over six years. The Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP) invests up to $311 million annually to attract and retain some of the world's most promising and accomplished researchers. The program aims to advance research that leads to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations across health, engineering, sciences, social sciences and humanities.

annually to attract and retain some of the world's most promising and accomplished researchers. The program aims to advance research that leads to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations across health, engineering, sciences, social sciences and humanities. The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), through its Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, administers NFRF and the CRCP on behalf of Canada's three federal research funding agencies—the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), NSERC and SSHRC. The NFRF program is under the strategic direction of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee.

(SSHRC), through its Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, administers NFRF and the CRCP on behalf of three federal research funding agencies—the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), NSERC and SSHRC. The NFRF program is under the strategic direction of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee. The CFI invests in research infrastructure at Canadian universities, colleges, research hospitals and not-for-profit research institutions, equipping researchers with the tools they need to be global leaders. Through the John R. Evans Leaders Fund, the CFI supports the research infrastructure Canada Research Chairs need to conduct their work.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Canadian Science on social media: X, Facebook

Follow the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat on X: @TIPS_SPIIE and LinkedIn: @TIPS-SPIIE

SOURCE Canada Research Coordinating Committee

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media relations: New Frontiers in Research Fund, [email protected]; Media relations: Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, [email protected]