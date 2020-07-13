43% of Quebecers who own a pool said they would supervise their children themselves while working from home, according to an Allstate Canada poll conducted in advance of National Drowning Prevention Week



MONTREAL, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This will be a summer to remember with many Quebecers at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly four months of juggling work and homeschooling, many Quebec families have been looking forward to taking advantage of the warmer weather to relax and swim. In the lead-up to National Drowning Prevention Week , which starts on July 19th, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada ("Allstate Canada") in partnership with the Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch, reminds Quebecers to always be attentive in and around the pool.

According to a new Allstate Canada poll conducted on the Angus Reid Forum panel, half of Quebec parents who own or are planning on purchasing a swimming pool in the near future (52%) plan to work from home this summer at least occasionally, and one-in-ten (9%) of those parents say their child or children will swim without supervision. On the other hand, four-in-ten (43%) Quebec parents who own a pool said they would personally supervise their children while working from home.



''By owning a pool you have a responsibility for the safety of not only your loved ones, but your guests too," says Carmine Venditti, Agency Manager at Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. "Standard insurance policies in Quebec often do not include coverage for pools or spas. They require a separate endorsement. Homeowners who have a pool or spa -- or plan on getting one installed -- should speak with their insurance agent to ensure they have the appropriate coverage," he adds.

The Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch's 2019 report shows that 87% of child drownings in Quebec were due to distracted supervision or no supervision at all.



"There will be many families this summer struggling to balance working remotely while taking care of young children, and having a pool means setting additional house rules for everyone to follow,'' says Raynald Hawkins, Executive Director of the Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch. ''There are significant risks involved in having children swim without supervision or with a parent unable to give their full attention due to work-related distractions. Dangers and risks associated with water are always present. Drowning is silent and takes only 15 to 20 seconds to happen, so it's essential to watch young children this summer at all times."

The numbers highlight the necessity for more education and public awareness about water safety, particularly this summer when so many more families have access to a pool right in their own backyard.

Residential Pool Safety Tips

Allstate Canada and the Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch are collaborating for the second consecutive year to raise awareness about accident prevention, offering three residential pool safety tips:

Assign a responsible supervisor – Know who is in charge at all times. If there is more than one adult in the household who works, allocate time in your schedule to account for watching children during their swim.

– Know who is in charge at all times. If there is more than one adult in the household who works, allocate time in your schedule to account for watching children during their swim. Avoid working when on duty – If you are the designated supervisor, make a point of putting your laptop and cellphone down to ensure your full and undivided attention is given to those in the pool. Stay close to quickly react, if needed.

– If you are the designated supervisor, make a point of putting your laptop and cellphone down to ensure your full and undivided attention is given to those in the pool. Stay close to quickly react, if needed. Keep water inaccessible when not in use – Do not take any unnecessary risks if no one is available to supervise swimmers. When the pool is in use, be sure to always follow safety guidelines. When not in use, be sure to lock the gate leading to your backyard, or fence off the area to ensure that no one is able to access the pool without supervision.

For more tips on how to enjoy water safely, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at blog.allstate.ca.



About this survey

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Allstate Insurance from June 10th to June 15th, 2020 with a sample of 505 Canadians who met the following criteria: parents of children under 18 years old and either own or plan to purchase a swimming pool this summer. Of the national sample, 200 respondents were residents of Quebec. All respondents are members of the Angus Reid Forum and partner networks. The survey was conducted in English and French.

About the Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch

The Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote safe interactions with water to prevent drownings and other injuries. The Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch's partners include the Gouvernement du Québec, Éduc'alcool, Aquam, la Régie du bâtiment du Québec and Placements Sports. For more information, visit societedesauvetage.org.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate Canada strives to keep our customers and employees in "Good Hands". We are proud to have been named a Best Employer for eight consecutive years. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as the Old Brewery Mission, and MADD Canada. To learn more, visit allstate.ca .

