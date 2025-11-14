Worker pressure gets N.S. government to deliver financial mandate for long-term care

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Public pressure from Unifor members who rallied and submitted nearly 1,000 letters to Nova Scotia MLAs were successful in getting the Houston government to deliver a financial mandate so bargaining could begin across long-term care units.

Unifor and other unions gathered outside Premier Houston’s office on October 22, 2025. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We are pleased this delay has finally ended but frustrated it ever came to a point where we had to plead and shame the government into doing their job, especially when it comes to health care workers they claim to prioritize," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Nova Scotia's long-term care workers are rightfully looking for wage increases that reflect the dramatic rise in the cost of living since their last agreement."

Unifor and other unions gathered outside Premier Houston's office on October 22, 2025, and again outside Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams' office on November 5.

Letters from long-term care workers described the frustration of being a central pillar of Tim Houston's election campaigns but then enduring two years of excuses and delays in setting his government's first financial mandate for the sector.

"Premier Houston has yet to show his true intentions toward long-term care workers through collective bargaining and these workers are relying on him keeping his promise to support them and value them," said Murray.

Unifor members had planned to rally outside Minister Michelle Thompson's office in Antigonish, N.S. on November 19, but have cancelled the rally following confirmation the financial mandate was delivered.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491.