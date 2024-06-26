Worker Confidence in Job Market Rises as Half of Professionals Seek New Jobs

50% of professionals have job search plans for the second half of the year, returning to a level not seen since early 2023

Report reveals professionals most likely to make moves

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Half of Canadian professionals have started looking or plan to start looking for a new job in the second half of 2024, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. This is compared to 41 per cent of workers who reported plans to look for a new job during the same period last year.

Job Search Plans by Generation

Job Search Plans Over Time (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada Inc.)

Generation July 2023 June 2024 Gen Z 64 % 69 % Millennials 49 % 47 % Gen X 39 % 44 % Baby Boomers 22 % 40 %

Top Job Search Motivators

According to the research, the main factors driving workers to seek new jobs are:

A higher salary (60%) Better benefits and perks (50%) More flexibility (32%) A higher-level title (31%)

For those who aren't looking for new opportunities, liking their team and company culture and not wanting to lose their current level of flexibility are the main reasons for staying put.

"As the economic outlook has evolved, professionals' optimism in the job market has evolved too", said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director of Robert Half, Canada. "Workers are feeling confident in their abilities and in the opportunities available to them, especially for those with in-demand skills and experiences."

Workers Remain Confident, Despite Challenges

Nearly six in 10 (58%) said their top challenge when applying for jobs is making their resume stand out. Other obstacles they face include a lack of salary transparency in the job posting (54%) and finding the time to search and apply for jobs (50%).

However, 78 per cent, whether actively job seeking or not, say they are confident in their abilities and have taken steps to increase their value and employability by learning new skills.

Job Search Deal Breakers

Employers need to be aware of potential mistakes that can detract from landing top-talent. Workers surveyed revealed that they'd lose interest in a position due to:

Mismatched title for experience/education required within the description (39%)

Requirement to work on-site with no potential for remote work (39%)

Vague or unreasonable job responsibilities, reporting lines and career path (36%)

Learning there has been high employee turnover (34%)

No salary range listed in the job description (32%)

Vasilopoulos added: "Even though optimism is high, job seekers continue to face challenges in the labour market, and they need to take a strategic approach to their job hunting. In addition, employers looking to attract top talent should be ensuring that their hiring processes, compensation packages, and perks and benefits are competitive and aligned with what workers are looking for."

For more information on worker confidence and job search tips, download Job Search Landscape 2024: Planning Your Next Career Move.

About the Research

The data is from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2024. The survey contains responses from 600 workers 18 years and older and more than 200 hiring managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

