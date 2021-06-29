WORKDEN TRANSFORMS RESTAURANTS AND BARS INTO INSPIRING DAYTIME WORKSPACES

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Workden is excited to announce that they will be reopening their drop-in coworking concept as of June 21st at their Riverside terrace location in Saint-Henri.

Workden partners with local spaces and turns them into cool, safe and productive coworking hubs. With the goal to safely unite a community of innovative professionals - people stuck working from home can now free themselves from the kitchen table and find a desk around the corner.

Members gain access to a growing network of workspaces across the city. Enabled by technology, individuals can easily book their desk on the Workden online platform.

Open from 8:30 to 5:00 each day, members can expect unlimited local coffee, teas, and water. With professional grade WiFi and access to community events such as morning yoga, evening bootcamps and Friday networking 5 à 7s, Workden members can enjoy a new sense of work/life balance.

"We see how this generation has taken so much time in creating a career that gives them a sense of purpose; Workden tries to embody this in a sense of place." - Co-Founder and CEO Steven Regimbal

Servicing remote workers, small teams or company employees wanting to experience a new way to work, Workden also creates custom plans and locations for companies upon request.

Workden has a history of partnering with local businesses outside of their daily core operating hours and transforming them into productive workspaces for the growing remote workforce. Because of their business model, Workden is able to provide an additional revenue stream for these businesses while also passing these cost savings onto the professional community.

"It all began with an idea – how could we find a sustainable way to transform unused space into productive and affordable workspaces that all local professionals could use while supporting local commerce. We then asked, what if these local workspaces were also the places we love, filled with the community we love, and the mentors we idolize? These simple questions are what prompted the idea for Workden." - Co-Founder and CEO Steven Regimbal

Plans are flexible and affordable where members can book desks for the day ($9.99) or become monthly members ($99.99), gaining access to Workden's growing network of locations in the greater Montreal area. Workden is also set to open their other locations in the coming weeks, including Knox Tavern, Burgundy Lion and 212 Montreal.

About Workden:

Home to a community of change-makers Workden is a collective of local work and community spaces where innovative professionals can drop-in to get inspiration, connection and creativity. Each space is suited to all of the new ways in which we work. https://www.workden.app

SOURCE Workden

For further information: Melanie Grenon, Brand & Partnerships Director, Workden Inc., [email protected], 514-513-1041