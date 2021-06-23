MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal has taken the necessary measures to advance and complete its major development project.

The work to build a new welcome centre and to reconfigure the gardens has been awarded to Pomerleau, a general contractor and construction project manager.

"Saint Joseph's Oratory wishes to resume work quickly to respect the commitments it has made with funders, donors and pilgrims. This vast development and restoration project will allow us to significantly improve our infrastructure for welcoming people and providing services. When this project is complete, we'll be able to offer Montrealers and visitors from around the world a greener, more enjoyable and more accessible site," says Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory.

"Pomerleau is proud to collaborate with Saint Joseph's Oratory on the expansion and beautification of this iconic piece of Montréal's heritage. It is an honour to be able to carry out this work, which will embellish the image of the mountain and make this place of worship even more accessible to pilgrims and the citizens of Montréal," underlines Martin Jacques, Executive Vice-President - Bâtiment Québec at Pomerleau.

The construction site, officially inaugurated in March 2019, was already experiencing significant delays by the fall of 2020. The contractor halted the work following disputes related to the execution of the work and the associated amounts, among other things. Since there was no agreement, the Oratory terminated the contract with the contractor Decarel.

About the major development project

The major development project of Saint Joseph's Oratory includes building a new welcome centre, reconfiguring the gardens and the Holy Family Plaza, renovating the carillon and the museum and upgrading the dome of the Basilica. This work, at a cost of $110 million, has been made thanks to the financial support of the Quebec government ($30.8 million), the Canadian government ($22 million) and the City of Montréal ($10 million).The business community, the religious communities and the public have also contributed a total of $15.8 million.

Saint Joseph's Oratory is the custodian of an exceptional religious, historical, architectural and cultural heritage that promotes Montréal as a destination for close to two million visitors each year.

