WENDAKE, QC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Two years ago, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) reacted favourably to the long-awaited report from the monitoring committee of the Special Commission on the Rights of the Child and Youth Protection (CSDEPJ). Today, it is in the same spirit that they welcome the preliminary results of the CSDEPJ monitoring committee's work.

As stated Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL: "The CSDEPJ monitoring committee's proposals echo the message that we have been hammering out on the public stage for years, namely the importance of recognizing the First Nations' right to self-determination. As part of the evaluation framework being released today, it is written in black and white that the Government of Quebec should not be asking itself what it must do to 'allow us to develop our own laws', but rather what it must do to 'avoid preventing First Nations from developing their own laws and what it must do to allow their full deployment'. We are counting on the support of the CSDEPJ monitoring committee to put pressure on the Government of Quebec to ensure that it respects its commitments."

"We are in the best position to secure the future and wellness of our nations, families and children through child and family services designed according to our realities, cultures and values. It is high time for the Quebec government to recognize and respect our expertise and jurisdiction. And this starts with a position that is entirely favourable to the full implementation of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families," added Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission is a non-profit organization that accompanies Quebec First Nations in achieving their health, wellness, culture and self-determination goals.

