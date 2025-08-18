QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The company freelance.ca, one of the country's leading platforms for independent workers, is releasing a new study on the priorities of freelancers when it comes to choosing a contract.

From the outset, the study reveals that work–life balance is one of the key factors in choosing to become a freelancer. Moreover, this criteria alone represents a deciding factor for over 60% of freelancers when it comes to accepting a contract. Similarly, the level of flexibility is just as important. As a result, the pursuit of higher income ranks much lower among the priorities of independent workers. What truly motivates freelancers is the idea of working on their own terms.

Considering the large number of freelancers in the country, with over 2.7 million, this data is significant.

Various networks are preferred tools for freelancers when it comes to finding contracts.

Aware that finding contracts is the biggest challenge for freelancers, a large-scale study conducted by freelance.ca indicates that social media, as well as personal networking, are the main tools used for acquiring work.

Nevertheless, the study also reveals that platforms specialized for freelancers are playing an increasingly important role in securing new contracts, while traditional job sites are now used less often to obtain assignments.

