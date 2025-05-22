QUEBEC CITY, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - freelance.ca, one of the country's leading freelancers platforms, has just completed a landmark study of current trends among freelancers.

Considering that there are now over 2.7 million freelancers in Canada, these labor market trends are significant.

Economic uncertainty

The prevailing uncertainty is also affecting the self-employed. In fact, 50% of freelancers are concerned about the economic outlook.

Project acquisition is becoming the main source of concern. Networking has always been a challenge for freelancers, but uncertainty is at the top of the list. Concerns, much more so than the workload.

Corporate culture

Corporate culture may once have been a challenge, but in 2025 it's an obsolete element for freelancers. Nearly half of freelancers consider it as such.

What's more, 40% of respondents feel that financial resources are too limited to become an obstacle to their collaboration.

About freelance.ca

Founded in 2023, freelance.ca is part of freelance.group. The company was first founded in Germany in 2007. freelance.de quickly became Germany's most successful digital platform for freelancers and companies. freelance.ca boasts over 30,000 active freelancers in Canada and over 6,000 self-employed freelancers in Quebec.

