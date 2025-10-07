Canadian Freelancers' Hourly Rates Up 45% in Four Years as 93% Embrace AI

QUEBEC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - freelance.ca, the leading platform connecting highly qualified freelancers with businesses, unveils the results of its study "How Freelancers Work in Canada." The report shows significant income growth, rapid adoption of AI tools, and a strong desire for flexibility.

Key Findings

Strong income growth: Average hourly rate $56 (+45% in 4 years); women still earn 11% less.

New models of work: 68% work entirely remotely; 59% manage multiple clients.

Massive adoption of AI: 93% use AI tools, mainly for research, brainstorming, and optimization.

A deliberate lifestyle choice: 61% cite flexibility and work–life balance as their primary motivation.

A promising future: Despite ongoing challenges, 58% believe freelancing will improve over the next five years.

Challenges Identified

Freelancers highlight three main challenges:

Economic uncertainty (50%)

Call for stronger political support (66%)

Outdated corporate culture limits collaboration (47%)

Statement

"As a strategic partner for independent professionals, our mission is to provide freelancers and businesses with a trusted, innovative, and high-performing environment for collaboration. This study highlights not only the resilience and agility of independent work, but also its growing role in Canada's economy."

-- Simon Gravel, CEO of freelance.ca

The full study "How Freelancers Work in Canada" is available here: https://www.freelance.ca/pages/resources-insights

About freelance.ca

Part of the international freelance.group network, freelance.ca is Canada's premium platform connecting businesses with the most qualified freelancers. Experiencing strong growth, the platform now brings together more than 40,000 freelancers and 3,000 companies, built around three core values: excellence, trust, and innovation.

