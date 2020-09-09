Work from Anywhere with the Jabra Speak 750 Full Duplex Portable Speakerphone

Owing to full duplex (allowing natural communication in both directions), the Speak 750 ensures both sides of the conversation are being transmitted at the same time. This means that conversations are able to flow as they would in person, creating an immersive experience and mitigating any worries of missing important information. With fewer interruptions and better conversations, businesses can enjoy more effective collaborations, while boosting unified communications (UC) adoption through superior call quality.

Plug-and-play for instant collaboration

According to research, 10 percent of the average 60-min meeting is being wasted on technical difficulties1. Thanks to the plug-and-play capabilities of the Speak 750, businesses can achieve connectivity instantly with a simple and easy set-up to a laptop, smartphone, or tablet via USB and/or Bluetooth. The Speak 750 is not limited to just one device either, it can pair with up to eight devices, and can connect to two devices at the same time – enabling users to seamlessly move between calls.

The Speak 750 Microsoft Teams variant, certified for Microsoft Teams, has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows instant connection to colleagues. Notifications alert users when it's time to join a call, or when someone is trying to reach them. Tapping the button takes users directly into an ongoing Microsoft Teams call so the connection to colleagues will always be a click away.

The Speak 750 UC variant is compatible with all leading UC platforms and has a Smart Button that can be programmed for Siri, Google Assistant or Speed dial.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, said, "As the world of work changes, collaboration continues to remain a key priority for global businesses. The Jabra Speak 750 is suited to every meeting room scenario imaginable and takes flexible working to the next level – whether it's a socially distanced call in an office room or a make-shift conference in your living room, the premium quality full duplex setting makes calls easy and collaboration simple."

Key features and specifications

Plug-and-play connectivity to PC Softphone/UC systems via USB cable or Bluetooth adaptor

Full duplex audio offers fewer interruptions, better conversations and a more effective collaboration

Easy Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones and tablets

Wireless range of up to 98 feet/30 meters (between speakerphone and Bluetooth Adapter) – up to 32 feet/10 meters (between speakerphone and smartphone/tablet)

For the Microsoft Teams variant, interact with the dedicated Microsoft Teams Button for seamless collaboration.

For the UC variant, integrate your smartphone digital assistant using, Siri or Google Assistant, or customize your Speak 750 for speed dial using Jabra Direct Software

Seamless integration and call control with leading UC system's/PC softphones

HiFi grade speaker for outstanding voice, music and multimedia experience

Digital Signal Processing technology gives crystal clear sound without echoes or distorted sounds

Up to 11 hours battery life

Wireless linking option with an extra Speak 750 device for full stereo and true immersive sound for calls and music

Omni-directional microphone for 360⁰ pickup range

Pricing and availability:

Available at selected retailers. Jabra Speak 750: USD $329

Find out more at www.jabra.com/speak750

About Jabra

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound and video, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media; and pioneering video conferencing solutions, enabling seamless collaboration between distributed teams. Jabra employs approx. 1,800 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 6,2bn in 2019. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com

