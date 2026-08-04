Wood you take two minutes to protect Canada's trees?

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- This August, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) encourages Canadians to take part in Tree Check Month. This annual campaign reminds Canadians of the vital role they play in protecting local plants and trees and the importance of healthy trees to our environment, wellbeing and economy.

This Tree Check Month, take a closer look at the trees and plants around you. Whether you're in your backyard, local park, cottage or workplace greenspace, a quick inspection can help protect Canada's trees and forests.

Early action is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of invasive pests. These harmful species often spread through everyday human activities: hitching rides on vehicles, pets, firewood and outdoor gear, allowing them to travel between regions undetected. Once established, however, they can become difficult and costly to remove. Governments and municipalities across Canada spend millions of dollars each year responding to pest outbreaks. Pests such as the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees; the Asian longhorned beetle, a wood-boring pest of maples and other hardwood trees; and the hemlock woolly adelgid, an aphid-like insect that attacks and kills hemlock trees, have already caused significant damage to forests and urban trees across the country.

Here's how you can help:

Healthy plants contribute to clean air, water and soil. They support wildlife habitats and provide essential resources for the agriculture and forestry industries on which communities across Canada rely. In 2024, Canada's forest sector employed nearly 200,000 individuals, while the agriculture and agri-food sector employed 2.3 million people--­providing one in nine jobs in Canada. Consequently, invasive pests pose a serious threat to Canada's environment, economy and local communities.

Taking two minutes to inspect a tree today can help protect Canada's tomorrow.

Quotes

"Healthy trees and plants support biodiversity, strengthen communities and contribute to Canada's economy. Tree Check Month is a reminder that simple actions, like inspecting trees and reporting suspicious pests, can have a lasting impact on protecting these valuable resources. We at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are challenging all Canadians to take two minutes to help us prevent the spread of invasive pests in Canada."

– Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, President, CFIA

Quick facts

Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fertilizer and forestry sectors are vital to the economy, providing millions of jobs and contributing over $200 billion to GDP. However, invasive species pose a serious threat to these industries by damaging plants and trees, putting both economic stability and key exports like grains, horticulture products and forest products at risk.

Canadian governments spend millions of dollars each year responding to pest outbreaks. Collectively, federal, provincial and territorial departments spend between $79 million and $102 million annually, while municipalities spend approximately $247.9 million.

Some of the pests we're monitoring: Emerald ash borer is a destructive insect that kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and disrupting the tree's nutrient flow. Asian longhorned beetle is an invasive insect that attacks and kills maple and other hardwood trees. Hemlock woolly adelgid is a tiny invasive insect that feeds on sap at the base of hemlock needles, causing needle loss and tree decline. Box tree moth is a serious pest that causes severe damage to boxwood plants which are essential to nursery trade between Canada and the United States. Spongy moth is an invasive species whose larvae can defoliate a wide range of deciduous trees and shrubs, impacting forest ecosystems and urban landscapes. Spotted lanternfly, though not yet detected in Canada, is known to feed on a wide range of native trees and plants, potentially posing a threat to the grape and wine industries.



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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Each day, hard-working CFIA employees--including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests, including invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada and supports access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]