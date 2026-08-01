Hershey's brand Kisses - Creamy Milk Chocolate recalled due to undeclared almond

News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Aug 01, 2026, 21:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ --
Product: Kisses - Creamy Milk Chocolate
Issue: Food - Allergen - Tree nut
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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