Strengthening access to new markets: Export opportunities for Canadian Blueberries to the Philippines

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking action to expand and diversify markets for Canada's blueberry sector, supporting producers in exporting their high-quality Canadian products to international markets. Today, one year after the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, completed a successful trade mission to the Philippines and other Indo-Pacific markets, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that fresh blueberries from British Columbia can now be exported to the Philippines.

The CFIA worked with the Government of the Philippines to develop export requirements that can be met by the British Columbia blueberry industry. To export fresh blueberries from Canada to the Philippines, growers and packing facilities must be registered with the CFIA and have a Phytosanitary Certificate. To qualify, exporters must meet the Philippines' plant health requirements, and the blueberries must be inspected by the CFIA prior to export, confirming that it is free from soil and pests, and packed in new or clean containers.

A pilot program will be implemented in 2026, starting with exports from a previously identified production field and packing house. Full implementation is anticipated for 2027, at which time all production fields and packing houses in British Columbia will be eligible to register to export blueberries to the Philippines.

Securing and expanding access to international markets to allow for greater market diversification is a priority for the Government of Canada. The CFIA negotiates import requirements with trading partners, shares those requirements with Canadian growers and packing facilities, and verifies compliance through inspections. As Canada's national plant protection agency, the CFIA is also dedicated to promoting safe trade, protecting Canada's plant resources, and working with international counterparts to prevent the movement of invasive species that could pose risks to our environment, forests, and the economy.

Quotes

"The growing demand for Canadian products both at home and abroad stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers and food producers. Our government is committed to supporting all producers and exporters as they pursue new markets while continuing to succeed at home."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food

"New market access to the Philippines is a significant win for British Columbia's blueberry growers. It opens the door to one of Asia's fastest-growing consumer markets and reflects the strength of Canada's food safety and plant health systems. On behalf of our growers, we thank the CFIA for the work behind this achievement, and we look forward to bringing the quality and freshness of BC blueberries to consumers in the Philippines."

Sudeshna Nambiar, Executive Director, British Columbia Blueberry Council

Quick Facts

Canadian fruit production is booming: In 2024, Canadian farmers grew over 930,000 metric tons of fruit--that's enough to fill roughly 370 Olympic-sized swimming pools! This harvest marks the third biggest crop year for fruit in the past decade. What's behind the growth? Cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, and apples had especially impressive seasons. For example, blueberry production surged by almost 39%, and cranberries by more than 29%. That means Canadian growers produced enough extra blueberries to top over 43 million more pancakes compared to last year!

British Columbia's blueberry comeback: After four tough years, B.C.'s highbush blueberry crop bounced back in a big way: in just one year, growers produced 41% more blueberries. Imagine a blueberry field that last year filled 100 baskets--this year, that same field would fill 141! While the harvest was still a bit below average, it remains the third largest in five years. And when it comes to highbush blueberries, B.C. truly is Canada's home for them.

Blueberries are big business: In 2024, Canada exported more than $695 million worth of blueberries. Blueberries alone accounted for two-thirds of all the money Canada made from fruit exports that year, showing just how important these berries are to the country's agricultural economy.

Growers who are interested in shipping blueberries to the Philippines can contact their local CFIA office.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]