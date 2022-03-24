Leveraging AVEVA's entire portfolio of leading-edge industrial software, CIMSoft Corp., AVEVA Select partner in Eastern Canada will help customers across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys

OAKVILLE, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIMSoft Corporation, an industrial automation software formerly known as Wonderware Canada East, has become an AVEVA Select partner for Eastern Canada, under a new name; CIMSoft Corp. AVEVA Select Canada East. Being an AVEVA Select partner allows CIMSoft Corp. to deliver AVEVA's full portfolio of leading-edge industrial software solutions to customers that will help them become more sustainable and profitable.

"CIMSoft Corp. AVEVA Select Canada East's customers and partners will continue to get the same desired support, with an impressive added value of wider access to AVEVA's complete portfolio, which assures a new level of Performance Intelligence using technologies such as AI, IIoT, big data and cloud. The AVEVA Select program helps our distributors to optimize on opportunities and to support their customers in digital transition," said Kerry Grimes, Head of Global Partners, AVEVA. "We are pleased to welcome CIMSoft Corp., AVEVA Select Canada East to the AVEVA Select family and look forward to developing and capitalizing on mutually beneficial growth strategies."

With AVEVA Select, customers will access the entire AVEVA portfolio through the partner they have known and trusted for over 25 years. The program is designed so AVEVA's partners can expand and provide solutions for the needs of a wider distribution of industries, such as Food and Beverage (F&B), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Mining, Water and Wastewater, Manufacturing, etc.

The AVEVA Select partnership has accelerated the value that CIMSoft Corp., AVEVA Select Canada East can provide, empowering their customers and partners to optimize engineering, operations, and asset performance.

With AVEVA's Engineering solutions, they can assist customers in efficiently delivering capital projects on time and within budget. The AVEVA Operations suite eliminates supply chain value leaks while improving operational efficiency and enhancing collaboration. CIMSoft Corp., AVEVA Select partner in Eastern Canada can also empower customers and partners to balance operating expenses and risk to optimize performance with AVEVA Asset Performance Management.

"Digital transformation is the cornerstone of organizations as they focus on areas to improve business performance and resiliency and mitigate risk. This AVEVA Select agreement provides CIMSoft – AVEVA Select Canada East with the ability to help companies as they seek ways to optimize people, processes, and assets in an agile, reliable, and efficient manner." says Altauf Mohamed, President, CIMSoft Corp. AVEVA Select Canada East.

AVEVA's extensive portfolio of solutions includes operations control, asset performance, and value chain optimization. As AVEVA's partner in Eastern Canada, CIMSoft is strategically positioned to help customer on this journey with over 25 years of industrial automation software experience."

About CIMSoft Corporation

CIMSoft Corp. enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey across all engineering and industrial segments. With over twenty-six years as a leading provider of industrial software solutions, CIMSoft Corp is positioned to guide companies in their pursuit to adapt to Industry 5.0 initiatives to improve their operations and simplify design, optimize production, and maximize performance. CIMSoft Corp., AVEVA Select partner in Eastern Canada, has offices in Ontario and Québec, and is the sole distributor of AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio for Ontario, Québec and Maritimes provinces.

About AVEVA Select

The AVEVA Select program is designed for partners with full access to AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio, enabling them to help companies accelerate their digital transformation journey. AVEVA Select aligns to both market and technology trends, with programs designed to suit every product and solution specialization in the engineering and industrial segments. By leveraging the breadth of the AVEVA software portfolio, AVEVA Select partners can now help customers simplify design, optimize production, and maximize performance. More at https://www.aveva.com/en/about/partners/aveva-select/

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability. By connecting the power of information and artificial intelligence with human insight, AVEVA enables teams to use their data to unlock new value. We call this Performance Intelligence. AVEVA's comprehensive portfolio enables more than 20,000 industrial enterprises to engineer smarter, operate better and drive sustainable efficiency. AVEVA supports customers through a trusted ecosystem that includes 5,500 partners and 5,700 certified developers around the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 6,500 employees and 90 offices in over 40 countries. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

AVEVA, leader mondial des logiciels industriels, favorise la transformation numérique des organisations industrielles qui gèrent des processus opérationnels complexes. Grâce à Performance Intelligence, AVEVA connecte la puissance de l'information et de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) avec la perspicacité humaine, pour permettre une prise de décision plus rapide et plus précise, aidant les industries à stimuler la livraison opérationnelle et la durabilité. Notre plateforme de données dans le cloud, combinée à des logiciels qui couvrent la conception, l'ingénierie et les opérations, la performance des actifs, la surveillance et les solutions de contrôle, offre une valeur commerciale et des résultats éprouvés à plus de 20 000 clients dans le monde, soutenus par le plus grand écosystème de logiciels industriels, comprenant 5 500 partenaires et 5 700 développeurs certifiés. AVEVA a son siège social à Cambridge, au Royaume-Uni, et emploie plus de 6 000 personnes sur 90 sites dans plus de 40 pays. Pour plus de détails, visitez le site : www.aveva.com Copyright © 2021 AVEVA Solutions Limited. Tous droits réservés. AVEVA Solutions Limited est la propriété d'AVEVA Group plc. AVEVA, les logos AVEVA et les noms de produits AVEVA sont des marques ou des marques déposées d'AVEVA Group plc ou de ses filiales au Royaume-Uni et dans d'autres pays. Les autres marques et noms de produits sont des marques déposées de leurs sociétés respectives.



