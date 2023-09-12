Wonder Bread features one-of-a-kind, fan-made Wonder creations as the stars of their new shoppable ad

A new Wonder® campaign and online shop highlight fan-made art, crafts, and fashion that have been inspired by the iconic brand.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As a staple in culture for almost 100 years in Canada, Wonder® has inspired people to make some amazing things. And not just food. From pop art masterpieces to bread-shaped candles to hand-painted Wonder Bread earrings, the soft white bread and primary-coloured logo of the Wonder® brand have been a starting point for incredible creations inside and outside the kitchen.

It Starts With Wonder (CNW Group/Wonderbrands) It Starts With Wonder Commercial

Today, Wonder® is excited to announce that it is shining the spotlight on these Wonder®-inspired creations in a new campaign titled "It Starts With Wonder" . They will be available to purchase in a newly launched online store , with all sales going to the creators.

The store is home to dozens of fan-made creations, all sourced from independent and small businesses who were already using Wonder as a source of inspiration for their designs – everything from apparel like t-shirts and baseball hats, artwork like paintings and posters, to more surprising items like Muskoka chairs, pinatas and more. The store also features a number of unique Wonder recipes, making it a one stop shop for all things wonderful.

These fan-made creations are also the stars of a new Wonder® commercial that showcases Wonder®-themed dog onesies, Wonder®-themed neon signs, and even a Wonder®-themed NASCAR Pinty's Series race car.

"Great ideas start with Wonder®. Fans know this, and have been making their own Wonder®-inspired creations for years," says Angela McInenly, Director of Marketing at Wonderbrands. "That's why we're tapping into these long-standing expressions of love by launching the shop, made up entirely of fan-made creations. We welcome Canadians to join us in showing these amazing creators some love!"

"Wonder® truly is a blank canvas for inspiration beyond great meals," says Vijaya Selvaraju, a home chef and a Wonder® recipe creator. "I loved the opportunity to appear in their latest commercial, and create a custom recipe that celebrates my culture with one of their most popular products."

Canadians can download a number of mouthwatering recipes on the online store like Vijaya's Chicken Tikka Grilled Cheese using Wonder® White Texas Toast Bread. These recipes incorporate various product lines across sliced bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, wraps, and English muffins.

"Wonder® is not just a type of bread or a word – it's a verb. Wonder® is all about being inspired and seeing a world full of possibilities," says Christopher Rouleau, an artist offering prints in the shop, who is also featured in the latest spot. "It was a dream working with Wonder® in such a creative capacity, and I hope the world loves my old and new Wonder® art as much as I do."

In support of the creators and to support small businesses, 100 percent of the sales will go directly to each respective creator. Discover their creations at WonderBreadShop.com now.

Join the conversation on social media with #ItStartsWithWonder.

Canadians can watch the new Wonder Bread commercial on TV, online and on social. To discover dozens of unique Wonder creations and recipes, please visit WonderBreadShop.com and follow along on Instagram ( @wonderbread.ca ) and Facebook ( Wonder Bread Canada ).

