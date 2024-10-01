WONDER® Bread officially settles the triangle or rectangle sandwich cut debate and declares itself 'The Official Bread of Triangle Sandwiches'

Backed by 60% of Canadians who prefer a triangle cut sandwich, WONDER is swapping its brand's iconic bubbles to triangles to mark the conclusion of the decades-long debate.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - For years, there's been debate on social media, in the news, and in kitchens around the world over the best way to cut sandwiches – is it vertically or horizontally, creating rectangles? Or diagonally, creating triangles?

WONDER, the leading sandwich authority1 thanks to its position in culture and kitchens in Canada for nearly 100 years, has declared triangle cut sandwiches to be the best.

WONDER®, The Official Bread of Triangle Sandwiches (CNW Group/Wonderbrands)

And to mark the conclusion of this long debate, WONDER has deemed itself 'The Official Bread of Triangle Sandwiches', and is asking Canadians to join them in committing to triangle sandwiches.

______________________________ 1 Wonderbrands Canada Brand Equity Tracker Wave 1. mindsight dive. (2024, August 14).

WONDER'S declaration is backed by the popular opinion of Canadians. A 2024 Angus Reid study found that 60% of English-speaking Canadians prefer a triangle cut sandwich to a rectangle cut sandwich.

Triangle Sandwiches: Wondering Why?

It's clear that Canadians are passionate about the cut of their sandwiches.

Among the 60% of Canadians who insist on a triangle cut, 54% do so for appearance, 31% for nostalgia, 17% for maximizing bites, and 14% for taste.

According to BBC Science Focus, studies confirm that "triangles give you more sandwich filling per bite. A triangular sandwich has two 45 degree corners that allow you to bite much further towards the middle on your first two bites, where there is more filling."2

Even architects, specialists in engineering and structure are pro-triangle. Architect Kevin Harris states that "the diagonal cut exposes more of the interior of the sandwich, and by exposing the interior, it engages more of your senses before you take the first bite."3

Chef Sandor of Ontario's popular grilled cheese sandwich truck Fo'Cheezy, which proudly uses WONDER Bread for each and every sandwich it serves, is firmly pro-triangle. "A triangle cut sandwich creates a more enticing first to last bite, which helps to create a more delicious flavour experience. A mouthwatering WONDER triangle cut sandwich is what my customers have come to expect."

______________________________ 2 Why Do Triangular Sandwiches Taste Better Than Rectangular Ones? BBC Science Focus. https://www.sciencefocus.com/the-human-body/why-do-triangular-sandwiches-taste-better-than-rectangular-ones 3 Rectangles Vs. Triangles: The Great Sandwich Debate. (2009, November 28). npr. https://www.npr.org/2009/11/28/120914097/rectangles-vs-triangles-the-great-sandwich-debate

WONDER: The Official Bread of Triangle Sandwiches

To reaffirm its pro-triangle stance, WONDER is changing up its iconic, instantly recognizable, primary coloured bubbles for triangles.

"As a Canadian household favourite for almost 100 years, WONDER knows a thing or two about sliced bread, and has the authority to declare the best way to cut a sandwich," says Angela McInenly, Head of Marketing and Brand Development at Wonderbrands. "By settling this age-old debate, we wanted to remind Canadians that WONDER Bread can provide an inspiring canvas for many culinary creations – and sometimes all it takes is cutting your sandwich into triangles."

Learn more about why triangles are the preferred choice of WONDER, discover new WONDER triangle sandwich recipes, and make your commitment to triangle sandwiches today at wonderbread.ca/triangles . Canadians who make the commitment will receive a coupon for 45¢ off their next loaf of WONDER. Canadians can also catch the new Wonder Bread commercial online and on social. And be sure to join the conversation on social media with #WonderForTriangles and #ItStartsWithWonder.

About Wonderbrands Canada

Wonderbrands is home to beloved brands such as WONDER®, Country Harvest®, D'Italiano®, Gadoua® and Casa Mendosa™. As a key player in the fresh Canadian bakery market and part of the FGF Group, we are dedicated to delivering fresh, high-quality bread and bakery products to thousands of Canadian households each day.

We take pride in earning the trust of Canadians and are committed to modernizing the industry and enhancing our processes through continuous innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. By blending cutting-edge technology with traditional baking techniques, we strive to serve our customers better everyday.

Discover more about our journey at www.wonderbrands.com .

SOURCE Wonderbrands

For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Lush-Benson; [email protected]