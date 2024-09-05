The Montréal-based retailer will open its new flagship concept within the highly anticipated ROYALMOUNT Lifestyle Destination this September 2024

The leading women's lifestyle and fashion brand will open its largest flagship store—over 8,000 square feet—in its 40-year history, solidifying its commitment to providing customers with luxury-inspired experiences.

The new flagship marks a significant new era for the brand, inspired by the evolution of their customers and their desire to have more seamless wardrobes that transition from day to night—weekday dinners to weekend brunches—and everything in between.

Dynamite's focus will pivot to trend-forward style and fashion, offering customers more frequently curated new styles. This is a move from the more traditional 9-to-5 workwear shoppers have come to expect from the brand over the years.

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dynamite, a leading women's lifestyle and fashion brand and a subsidiary of Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI), is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand new flagship concept within ROYALMOUNT, Montréal's newest shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The new location marks a significant milestone for the legacy brand and will be the retailer's most considerable flagship experience in its 40-year history, with over 8,000 square feet of luxury-inspired shopping. This state-of-the-art retail space represents a fresh vision for the brand, reflecting Dynamite's evolution and commitment to deliver against the ever-evolving needs of today's modern, busy, and multi-dimensional consumers.

Dynamites new flagship store Dynamite Fall 2024 Campaign

"The ROYALMOUNT debut is an inspiring and exciting time for the brand. Our new concept in this location allows us to deliver an elevated and luxurious experience to our customers and is the perfect translation of today's Dynamite as we evolve into a true fashion-forward destination," stated Stacie Beaver, President and COO. "We have been honored to serve our customers as a leader in fashion for decades, and we are honored to begin this fresh new chapter with them as well."

The reimagined flagship concept will feature meticulously curated collections, exclusive capsules, and on-site stylists, ensuring a refined and personalized shopping experience. A key highlight of this location is its innovative fitting rooms, designed to provide customized, one-on-one service models and clienteling. This focus on elevated, individualized shopping experiences promises to offer customers a new level of delight and satisfaction, fitting in with the new standard in retail excellence that ROYALMOUNT embodies. ROYALMOUNT is the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in the province.

Dynamite's fresh perspective is also prime for ushering in new customers. The brand has honed in on customer obsession to fuel the next evolution of the brand. "Customer obsession is at our core, and we are inspired daily by the women who seem to make having it all and doing it all look possible, even when it's not perfect," added Ms. Beaver. The brand translates that inspiration into a renewed focus on a wardrobe and style that keeps up with her, seamlessly transitioning from day to night.

ABOUT DYNAMITE

Dynamite is a Montréal-based women's lifestyle apparel brand, designing and distributing trend-forward fashion for the women who make having it all look possible. The brand is known for its day-to-night outfitting and style, providing versatile pieces that seamlessly transition their customers from weekday dinners to weekend brunches, and all the moments in between. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of Groupe Dynamite Inc., Dynamite currently operates 93 store shopping experiences spanning across Canada and the United States, as well as online at www.DynamiteClothing.com

ABOUT ROYALMOUNT

ROYALMOUNT is a new Montréal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. It will feature more than 170 retailers, and the largest concentration of luxury flagships in the province, as well as 60 restaurants and experiential attractions. Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq.-ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also house a 3 km elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-acre urban park.

For more information on ROYALMOUNT, visit www.royalmount.com

SOURCE Dynamite

Jacee Scoular, VP, Marketing, [email protected]