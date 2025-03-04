TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is proud to welcome the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation as its newest member, expanding the Collective's reach to Quebec and marking another significant milestone as WHCC becomes a bilingual, national alliance.

With the addition of MUHC Foundation, WHCC grows to five members, further strengthening its ability to support research that has real-world impact. This expansion reinforces WHCC's commitment to addressing critical gaps in research and healthcare, ensuring women in all regions have access to the care and knowledge they deserve.

"Women's health research has long been underfunded, and our mission is to change that by uniting the power of leading health foundations across the country," says Amy Flood, Executive Director, WHCC. "With the MUHC Foundation joining our alliance, we are now better positioned than ever to engage communities, researchers, and corporate partners in both English and French, ensuring that women's health remains a national priority."

The MUHC Foundation is dedicated to supporting life-changing medical research and care, with a strong focus on women's health, at one of Canada's top academic health institutions and Quebec's largest research hospital. By joining WHCC, the MUHC Foundation will contribute its expertise and resources to advocate for greater equity in women's health research and funding.

"We are thrilled to join WHCC and to bring the voice of Quebec into this vital national conversation," says Marie-Hélène Laramée, President & CEO, MUHC Foundation. "Women's health issues know no borders, and by working together, we can ensure that every woman, no matter where she lives, benefits from the latest advancements in research and care."

About WHCC

WHCC is an alliance of Canada's leading women's health and hospital foundations created to break the barriers holding women back from receiving the knowledge and care they deserve. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings resources, fundraising, and some of the brightest minds in science and healthcare together. WHCC's unique model —where each member is directly connected to a leading research institute and hospital —ensures that research moves beyond the lab and leads to tangible improvements in care for women across Canada.

WHCC is comprised of BC Women's Health Foundation (BC), Alberta Women's Health Foundation (AB), Women's College Hospital Foundation (ON), McGill University Health Centre Foundation (QC) and IWK Foundation (NS).

For more information, visit whcc.ca.

Daniel St. Germaine, Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand | WHCC, [email protected]