Women of Influence unveils new brand identity, changes its name to Women of Influence+

The leading North American organization launches its new brand, website, and visual identity to reflect its new ownership's strategic direction to foster gender equity, inclusion, and diversity in the workplace

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Women of Influence , a leading North American organization committed to advancing gender equity in the workplace, officially announced it is rebranding to Women of Influence+ (WOI+). The organization's new identity is unveiled as its new owner and chief executive officer Dr. Rumeet Billan , serial entrepreneur, researcher, and expert on workplace culture, officially takes the reins, and includes the launch of a new website and visual identity.

The plus symbol in WOI+'s rebrand emphasizes its commitment to helping create an equal and equitable playing field. Tweet this For almost 30 years, Women of Influence+ has provided a reimagined definition of what it means to be a woman of influence; a definition that actively includes thinking about how our influence impacts the world around us. As the tenured organization enters a new chapter under the leadership of Dr. Rumeet Billan, its brand identity has changed to include a “+” to emphasize its commitment to transforming workplace cultures through the lens of gender equity, inclusion, and diversity.

"We cannot speak meaningfully about equity without talking about and supporting intersectionality," said Dr. Rumeet Billan, chief executive officer, WOI+. "For Women of Influence+, intersectionality is an inclusive way of looking at how women move through their careers and the world of work. As I officially take my seat as chief executive officer, I am thrilled to launch our new brand and visual identity. In our goal to foster equity in the workplace and beyond, it is important that we consider how our various identifying factors impact our experiences, and this is why it is critical for us to represent this in our name. Our decision to rebrand to Women of Influence+ underscores our commitment to considering how women's experiences can be shaped by multiple aspects of their identity."

The plus symbol in the organization's rebrand emphasizes its commitment to helping create an equal and equitable playing field. Intersectionality takes different systems of oppression into consideration and how these systems may overlap for some individuals. It is a necessary factor to consider regarding equality in the workplace.

"Looking through the lens of intersectionality ensures that organizations recognize that everyone has their own unique experiences and perspectives when it comes to inequality," said Dr. Billan. "To drive workplace equality, the unique views of individual women must be considered."

2023 Top 25 Women of Influence® now open to American applicants

The Top 25 Women of Influence awards recognizes the extraordinary accomplishments of diverse role models — including self-identified women and gender diverse individuals. This year, WOI+ has expanded this awards program to include applications from across Canada and the United States.

Applications are being accepted between December 1, 2022, and January 20, 2023. Applicants can nominate themselves or another individual. The Top 25 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon will take place in Toronto, Canada on April 4, 2023. Learn more here https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/top-25.

New website features, exciting membership tiers, and new programs

WOI+'s website has been redesigned as part of the rebrand and includes new features and information on exciting new membership options and signature programs.

New Mastermind Program – Coming February 2023

This signature WOI+ program incorporates the indispensable value of mentorship with the support of a community to offer something revolutionary: an inspiring place to connect with other women who are at similar stages of their careers, while being guided by an expert. Program facilitators will guide participants through the entire process, offering support and challenging them to exceed their own limitations and expectations. WOI+'s facilitators are what sets this Mastermind Program apart.

Community is an invaluable resource and source of encouragement and creativity for many women. It is the foundation of WOI+. Having a network of people who can relate to what you are experiencing, and who can help you navigate the corporate world as a woman with other intersecting identities, is critical to lasting and meaningful success.

WOI+ Mastermind Programs will be available to those with a LEAD membership and will launch in February 2023.

New membership options – Launching February 2023

There are many ways to be a part of the WOI+ Community. While some are just starting out and are seeking inspiration and education, others may be looking for ways to make connections or develop and hone their existing leadership skills. No matter what stage members find themselves at, WOI+ has options that help members decide what "joining" means to them. Learn more about the WOI+ membership plans that will be available in February 2023 here https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/get-involved.

New job board – Launching February 2023

Whether website visitors are looking for a new opportunity or for high performers to join their team, WOI+'s new platform is equipped to help users find the right position or talent.

About Women of Influence

For almost 30 years, Women of Influence+ (WOI+) has been the community where ambitious women with wide-ranging expertise, and innovative ideas go to create a new future for themselves and for the world of work at large. A future where women-led leadership thrives. At WOI+, our ethos is rooted in making meaningful and impactful change. We do this by placing ourselves and our community in positions of influence and power — places where we can drive transformation.

We measure influence by impact — the ripples that are made, the doors that are opened, the number of seats that are added to the proverbial decision-making table. Influence is about how decisions, innovations, and systems create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone. At WOI+, we are unafraid to shake the status quo to transform society's expectations of our capabilities.

We are dedicated to sharing and elevating the unfiltered success stories of a diverse group of role models. We know that when done right — from the podium or the page — these stories not only inspire, educate, and connect — they start to redefine our perceptions of gender roles and abilities. We are changing the narrative. The result? Our community is equipped with the connections, support, training, and tools to carve new pathways, and excel within their careers, on their own terms.

