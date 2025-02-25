Women of Influence+ Expands to the U.S. with Inaugural Top 25 Women of Influence+ Awards USA

New York City to Host the Premier Celebration of Women Driving Transformational Change

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Women of Influence+ , a leading global organization committed to advancing women's leadership and workplace equity, is expanding its legacy of impact to the United States with the launch of the Top 25 Women of Influence+ Awards USA . The inaugural event, set for September 16, 2025, at the Park Hyatt New York, will honor 25 women whose impact is not just personal, but systemic — driving structural change in the institutions, policies, and industries that shape opportunity and influence.

Honorees will represent a cross-section of community and corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and strategic visionaries who have turned initiatives into movements and ideas into benchmarks for progress, redefining success along the way. Their influence is seen in campaigns that shift cultural conversations, policies that drive systemic equity, and businesses that prove social impact and profit can go hand in hand.

"Women's leadership is not an abstract ideal, it's a force shaping economies, policies, and cultural conversations," says Maricel Dicion, Managing Director, Women of Influence+. "At a time when industries and institutions are reckoning with the realities of representation, the Top 25 Women of Influence+ Awards serve as both a recognition and a call to action. Recognition has power — power to amplify leadership, to open doors, and to drive change. By celebrating the achievements of these women, we push the boundaries of what leadership can — and should — look like."

A Power Shift That Businesses Can't Ignore

For three decades, Women of Influence+ has been at the forefront of advancing leadership equity, creating platforms that elevate women through connection and recognition across industries. Through research-backed insights, strategic partnerships, and an engaged network of more than one million business leaders and professionals, it has contributed to shifts in workplace policies and economic inclusion.

Now, with its expansion into the U.S., Women of Influence+ is scaling its impact at a time of historic economic transformation. Research from McKinsey & Company projects that by 2030, women will control more than half of the world's wealth, reshaping financial decision-making, corporate governance, and investment strategies. Women are driving consumer markets and influencing policy at unprecedented levels.

As companies navigate this reality, investing in inclusive leadership is no longer just about equity; it's a strategic advantage.

Recognizing Transformational Leadership

Women of Influence+ is seeking nominations honoring those who are driving measurable impact and shaping the future of leadership. The selection process will spotlight leaders whose influence is creating systemic change across industries, communities, and policy.

Nominations open on May 6, 2025. Sign up to receive updates on key dates and for more information, please visit https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/us-top-25/ .

About Women of Influence+

For 30 years, Women of Influence+ has been a catalyst for advancing women's leadership, workplace equity, and systemic change. Through high-impact events, research-driven insights, and a global network of over one million business leaders and professionals, Women of Influence+ helps shape policy, influence corporate strategy, and drive economic inclusion.

At Women of Influence+, impact is defined by the decisions shaped and opportunities created. Here, leadership isn't just about who holds power—it's about how that power is used to build a more inclusive and equitable future.

For companies and organizations committed to long-term growth and innovation, partnering with Women of Influence+ means aligning with the next era of leadership.

