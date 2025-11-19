Women-led businesses recognized as B.C. proclaims entrepreneurship day

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Women-led businesses and their economic impact are being formally recognized as British Columbia proclaims November 19 as Women's Entrepreneurship Day.

The proclamation was brought forward by WeBC, Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO Canada) and The Forum. It aligns with global recognition of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, celebrated in 144 countries around the world.

"Women entrepreneurs are driving innovation and creating jobs that strengthen communities across B.C.," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth. "When we support women-led businesses, we help entrepreneurs succeed and build a more inclusive, resilient economy that benefits everyone in this province."

The number of women-led businesses in Canada is growing, with data from the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub showing that 18.4 per cent of all businesses in Canada were majority women-owned in 2023, up from 15.6 per cent in 2017. In B.C., demand for WeBC's services rose by 43 per cent in the last year, indicating an increasing need for business support for women.

"This proclamation recognizes the power and potential of women entrepreneurs in shaping our economy," said Shauna Harper, CEO at WeBC. "Every dollar WeBC lends to a women entrepreneur goes on to create more than $15 in new economic activity that supports communities throughout B.C."

To recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day, WeBC, WEDO Canada and The Forum are hosting Invest in Her, Shape the Future: A Celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship on November 19, 2025. This free virtual session will feature leaders across the women's entrepreneurship ecosystem and highlight a video message from Minister Kahlon. The event is open to everyone and offers inspiration and insights, reminding all that investing in women's success is investing in a stronger economy for Canada.

Learn more and register at Invest in Her, Shape the Future: A Celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship.

Quotes

"Women's Entrepreneurship Day reminds us that collaboration and partnership are catalysts for social and economic growth," said Amy Englemark, BC Ambassador of WEDO. "Women care about both profit and legacy--and when we build partnership-powered businesses, we create ripple effects that uplift entire communities and transform lives."

"This proclamation reflects what our ecosystem has long championed. Women entrepreneurs are central to Canada's economic future," said Kirsten Koppang Telford, CEO of The Forum. "By investing in women's ambition, innovation and leadership, we unlock shared success and create the conditions for businesses and communities across B.C. to thrive."

About WeBC

Since 1995, WeBC has helped women business owners start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Despite women's immense economic potential, systemic barriers still limit access to capital and resources. WeBC exists to change that. Through tailored financing, mentorship, and business support, WeBC equips women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future.

About The Forum

The Forum is a Canadian-based charity that energizes, educates, mentors, and connects self-identified women, trans-femme and non-binary entrepreneurs across Canada -- promoting strengthened economies and thriving communities.

About WEDO Canada

WEDO Canada supports the WED Global Movement through its own mission which is to support existing female entrepreneurs and a new generation of female entrepreneurs with scholarships, education and mentorship.

