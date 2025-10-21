Demand for business services climbs 43 per cent as B.C.'s women entrepreneurs seek support

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A significant uptake in business tools and advice points to a growing need for guidance by B.C.'s women entrepreneurs, with WeBC reporting a 43 per cent increase in program use in its latest annual report.

The rising interest in support services by women starting and growing businesses could be a result of both mounting economic pressures and potential growth opportunities, according to WeBC. In 2024-25, over 6,500 women entrepreneurs across the province were supported by the organization, receiving 24,499 lending, training, mentorship and advisory services – up from 17,165 the year before.

"This isn't just a spike in activity. It's a signal that women are turning to entrepreneurship to build economic independence while creating community impact," said Shauna Harper, WeBC CEO. "We're seeing growth across rural regions and urban centres, from women starting new ventures to those scaling existing businesses."

WeBC says the data reflects a growing shift toward self-employment and small business ownership among women across B.C. Women make up 38 per cent of self-employed people in Canada but face persistent barriers to financing and training. WeBC provides the help needed for women entrepreneurs to overcome business challenges, such as access to loans, training and mentorship opportunities.

This past year, the organization:

Provided $3.18 million in business loans, sparking nearly $50 million in local economic activity.

Delivered over 12,000 advisory and information sessions.

Hosted more than 11,000 people in live, on-demand and virtual skills programs.

Matched 335 women with mentors.

WeBC has expanded its advisory services, business education and mentorship to meet growing demand, with funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. This federal support expires March 31, 2026, prompting WeBC to call for renewed investment for this proven model to meet the rising need across the province. Without continued funding, some WeBC programs including mentorship and on-demand courses may need to be scaled back, shifted to paid models or paused--potentially affecting access and partnerships that support women entrepreneurs.

"WeBC clients consistently outperform national averages for business survival, revenue growth and job creation. Plus, every dollar WeBC lends generates $15.44 in economic impact," said Harper. "This is the time to invest in women. Small businesses don't just support one person; they provide jobs, support communities and grow our economy in a time when we need it."

WeBC's full 2024-25 Annual Report is available at we-bc.ca/about-us/annual-reports-and-accomplishments/.

Since 1995, WeBC has helped women business owners start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Despite women's immense economic potential, systemic barriers still limit access to capital and resources. WeBC exists to change that. Through tailored financing, mentorship, and business support, WeBC equips women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future.

