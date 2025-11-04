WeBC welcomes Federal Budget 2025 as a Plan for Renewal, Resilience, and Shared Prosperity

Joins WEOC in advancing women entrepreneurs as partners in Canada's renewal

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - WeBC welcomes the 2025 Federal Budget as a plan focused on fiscal stability, competitiveness, and generational prosperity. The organization joins the Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) in affirming the importance of responsible stewardship and investment in women-led businesses as a cornerstone of Canada's economic renewal and long-term strength.

"The budget's focus on national resilience aligns with the priorities of women entrepreneurs building Canada's economic sovereignty," said Shauna Harper, CEO, WeBC. "Women entrepreneurs in British Columbia are ready to strengthen our economy, create jobs, and contribute to Canada's long-term resilience."

Budget 2025 renews Canada's commitment to gender equality through permanent funding for the Department for Women and Gender Equality ($382.5 million over five years, plus $76.5 million ongoing). This ongoing support reinforces that embedding gender and diversity in economic decision-making delivers stronger outcomes for all Canadians.

At the same time, the Budget's focus on productivity, competitiveness, and regional economic development opens new pathways for women entrepreneurs to participate in Canada's broader growth agenda -- including areas such as regional innovation, procurement modernization, trade diversification, export readiness, and creative-economy growth.

Through WEOC's national loan fund and the network of women's enterprise centres and organizations, including WeBC, more than $25 million in loans have supported over 560 women-owned businesses over the past three years.

In BC, WeBC has seen a significant increase in demand for their services. Last year, they provided over 24,000 services to women--a 43% increase over the previous year, clearly demonstrating that the need for support is growing. Every dollar lent through their business loan program generates $15.44 in economic impact in the province. This illustrates how targeted financing and wraparound support help women start, grow, and scale businesses that anchor communities.

"This budget reflects responsible stewardship and strategic investment in Canada's future," said Victoria Lennox, MSM, Chief Executive Officer of the Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC). "The strength of women's entrepreneurship lies in our collaboration. Together with partners across the country, we are advancing a unified vision of long-term stability, competitiveness, and generational prosperity."

WeBC welcomes measures that support innovation, small-business productivity, and trade diversification, and encourages attention to equitable access for rural, Indigenous, newcomer, and under-represented women.

WeBC will participate in WEOC's National Post-Budget Dialogue: Women Powering Canada's Prosperity on November 19, 2025. Partners, policymakers, and entrepreneurs can register at weoc.ca/budget2025 or contact [email protected].

WeBC is a federally-funded not-for-profit organization that helps women business owners in BC to start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. For thirty years, WeBC has offered tailored financing, mentorship, and business support that equip women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future. WeBC is a founding member of WEOC and the BC Loan Fund Partner of the WEOC National Loan Fund.

