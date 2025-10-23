B.C.'s financial leaders to unlock economic potential of women entrepreneurs

WeBC's Inclusive Growth Summit highlights solutions to long-standing inequities in women's access to funding

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Addressing a major gap in lending for women entrepreneurs, WeBC's Inclusive Growth Summit will bring together small business lenders and leadership teams from financial institutions to push for more inclusive lending practices in B.C.

By 2030, Canadian women are projected to control nearly $4 trillion in assets, yet are underrepresented in lending portfolios. The Inclusive Growth Summit will educate small business lenders on leading research and how small strategic shifts in lending activities can open access to capital.

This one-day summit, geared to drive inclusive growth is sponsored by Vancity, Scotiabank Women's Initiative, and the BDC.

"We recognize the significant economic opportunity in supporting women entrepreneurs, while also understanding that financial institutions operate within highly regulated environments," says Shauna Harper, CEO of WeBC. "That's why we're convening small business lenders who want a fresh perspective, access to resources, and practical strategies to unlock the untapped growth potential within their portfolios."

Women business owners receive just $0.58 for every $1 in funding compared to men. Successful models for inclusive lending, such as the Vancity Women Entrepreneurs Program, created by Vancity Credit Union and WeBC can help close the gap in lending disparity. By combining wraparound business support with financing, the program has issued more than $27 million in loans to women across B.C.

"Women entrepreneurs are driving innovation and job creation across B.C., yet too often face barriers to the capital they need to grow," says Bill Cunningham, Executive Vice President, Business & Commercial Banking at Vancity. "Our collaboration with WeBC has shown that inclusive lending works, delivering strong business performance and fueling local economies. We're proud to be part of this movement to reshape what access to financing can look like."

Event details:

Date: February 24, 2026

Time: 8:30am-4:30pm

Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, Vancouver, BC

Tickets are available now: Inclusive Growth Summit: go.we-bc.ca/InclusiveGrowth

About WeBC

Since 1995, WeBC has helped women business owners start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Through tailored financing, mentorship, and business support, WeBC equips women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future.

