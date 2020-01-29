Women-led Businesses List: A total of 20 out of the 75 featured companies are driven by Inno-centre

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre, the country's largest consulting and accelerator agency for innovative companies, is proud to have 20 of its clients ranked among the 75 SMEs honoured in yesterday's inaugural Palmarès d'entreprises au féminin (Women-led Businesses List) of magazine Premières en affaires.

"We are very pleased and proud to contribute to the success of women-owned and women-led SMEs at the heart of Quebec's economy. We are aware of female entrepreneurs' importance in the Quebec economy, and thanks to Indice F, our initiative focused exclusively on female entrepreneurs, we strive to unlock their full potential."

- Annouk Bissonnette, Executive Director -- Inno-centre

About Index F

Inno-centre developed the F-index initiative for female entrepreneurs in Quebec's SMEs. This initiative aims to promote access to high-quality consulting services to women-led businesses to support them through their growth challenges. Entrepreneurship holds great potential for Quebec's economy. These exceptional women, like their male counterparts, need support to grow. Since the launch of Index F in summer 2019, several partnerships have been forged with organizations that drive female entrepreneurship. In fact, the number of women-led businesses that benefit from this support is growing rapidly.

About Inno-centre

For 30 years, Inno-centre has provided consulting services to innovative SMEs at various stages of their development. Boasting over 110 consultants, its team works with more than 400 businesses across Quebec every year from its offices in Québec and Montréal. Inno-centre is a second-tier stakeholder working in partnership with venture capital investors and development services in Quebec's cities and regions. For more information, visit www.inno-centre.com

SOURCE Inno-centre

For further information: Yasmine Abdelfadel, Director of Communications, Inno-centre, 514-804-6182, [email protected]

Related Links

www.inno-centre.com

