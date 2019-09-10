Women in Payments Announces 2019 Award Nominees

Awards Dinner celebrating the best and brightest women in the Canadian payments industry to be held on September 18

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Women in Payments will honour six inspiring people with awards for their leadership in the payments ecosystem at the eighth annual Women in Payments Canada Symposium on September 18 and 19, 2019.

The Women in Payments Awards Dinner on September 18, 2019, is presented by Scotiabank. The Awards champion women in the Canadian payments industry at all stages of their careers, recognizing and honouring one woman in each of the award categories: Rising Star, Innovation, Thought Leader, Advocate for Women, Inspiration, and Distinguished Payments Professional.

Rising Star nominees are:

Angelika Artemova , Mastercard

Daniela Carnevale Aubry , CIBC

Lisa Danay Wallace , WeirFoulds LLP

Jennifer Mo , RBC

Innovation nominees are:

Sharon Haward-Laird , BMO

Grace Jung , Interac

Elena Litani, nanopay Corporation

Thought Leader nominees are:

Shemina Jiwani , AscendantFX

Kikelomo Lawal , Interac

Rania Llewellyn , Scotiabank

Stacey Madge , Visa Canada

Advocate for Women nominees are:

John Cowan , CIBC

Chameli Naraine , Symcor

Oscar Roque , Interac

Inspiration nominees are:

Grace Caputo , Payment Source

Caroline Van Der Drift, Visa Canada



Carolyn Zagazeta , HSBC

Distinguished Payments Professional nominees are:

Suzan Denoncourt , Ingenico Group

Karen Weichel , HSBC

A distinguished panel of payments leaders from across the industry reviewed all nominations. The 2019 award recipients will be announced at the Awards Dinner on September 18 at Arcadian Court.

Please join us in celebrating these leaders in the payments industry at the Women in Payments Awards Dinner and at the powerhouse networking and career development event, the Women in Payments Canada Symposium on September 19, 2019.

QUOTES:

Kristy Duncan, Founder and CEO, Women in Payments:

"Championing women is what we do at Women in Payments. We would not be able to run this incredible awards program without the support of Scotiabank in Canada. Together, our aim is to provide a platform for that crucial peer-to-peer support, which is missing for a lot of women as they build their careers and their networks. These nominees have all made a positive impact on the careers of countless people, both women and men, in the payments ecosystem and beyond. We couldn't be more pleased with this year's group of nominees. I look forward to seeing everyone on September 18 and 19."

Janet Segeren-Lopes, VP, Human Resources, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

"Scotiabank is proud to stand as presenting sponsor of the 2019 Women in Payments Awards Dinner – an event that inspires women to enter and flourish in the payments industry. We congratulate the nominees for their significant contributions to the industry. At Scotiabank, we recognize the strength of diversity in building high-performing teams that better reflect our clients and are best equipped to deliver first-to-market solutions for our customers."

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Women in Payments

Women in Payments is the largest global network of women in the payments industry. We connect, inspire, and champion women. These are our stories. Click on any of the thumbnails below to learn about some of the most inspiring women who have been mentors, speakers, and award winners, in our network and beyond.

Women in Payments connects, inspires, and champions women at all stages of their career, from all corners of the globe. An initiative offering women in the payments and fintech industry opportunities for career development through learning, networking, mentorship, and recognition at all stages of their careers, Women in Payments runs conferences, events, and award and mentorship programs in Canada, the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and Singapore. www.womeninpayments.org

