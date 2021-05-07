MONTREAL, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - During the 6th edition of its Annual Recognition Gala, Women in Governance (WiG) awarded its Parity CertificationTM—Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum level—to 58 prestigious organizations across Canada, recognizing their exceptional commitment to parity, diversity, and inclusion at all levels in their workplace.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, a record number of renowned organizations have submitted their application. To celebrate this remarkable success, WiG held its prestigious Annual Recognition Gala last night, Thursday, May 6. Presented by the Canadian Bankers Association and under the honorary co-presidency of Maria Della Posta, President of Pratt & Whitney Canada and Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE, this virtual edition brought together leaders from the corporate and political world, as is customary.

WiG's Parity CertificationTM—the first one to be created in Canada in 2017, with the pro bono support of McKinsey & Company—not only assesses parity at the decision-making level but also evaluates the organization's commitment to the implementation of mechanisms that enable women at all levels of hierarchy to achieve career advancement, thus creating a pipeline of female talent. With the support of partners Accenture, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson, WiG evaluates and guides these companies on the journey towards parity.

WiG is proud to have incorporated an intersectional component to its evaluation, therefore taking into consideration multiple facets of diversity and inclusion. Let's also remember that WiG launched the Parity CertificationTM in the United States in 2020: in addition to the 58 Canadian organizations that now boast their certified status, including 8 at the Platinum level [full listing below], it has been revealed during the Gala that the teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications is the first American organization to be certified. Finally, the French multinational Société Générale is the first organization enrolled on both sides of the border.

"Adopting and prioritizing an intersectionality approach is key for tackling diversity and inclusion holistically. Organizations that have the bold resolve to integrate this approach can only benefit from it, as it has a positive impact on their innovation, their market penetration, their employee engagement, their reputation, and of course on their financial performance. We are delighted to recognize the extra efforts being made by those corporate world leaders to increase diversity and inclusion in their workplace. The devastating impact of COVID-19 on women, and especially those from black, indigenous and colored communities, reminds us of how far behind we were right from the start. Let's make the upheavals we face a catalyst for change, and while there is talk about a female recession and a male recovery, let's choose a recovery themed around diversity, equity and inclusion." Caroline Codsi, President and Chief Equality Officer of Women in Governance.

The following 8 organizations were honored for having obtained a Platinum Parity Certification™: Accenture | CBC Radio-Canada | Mercer | National Bank of Canada | National Film Board of Canada | Sodexo Canada | Sun Life | Ville de Montréal

The following 50 organizations were honored for having obtained a Bronze, Silver or Gold level Parity Certification™: ABB | Air Canada | Autorité des marchés financiers | Bell | Bishop's University | BNP Paribas | Bombardier | Business Development Bank of Canada | CAE | Canadian Coast Guard | CAPREIT | Cascades | CNESST | Cominar | CPP Investments | Desjardins Group | ÉTS | Export Development Canada | Fairstone Financial | Gildan | Intact Financial Corporation | Ivanhoé Cambridge | JLL | Kruger Products | Lavery Lawyers | Loto-Québec | Marsh Canada | McGill University | MEDICAGO | Morneau Shepell | Norton Rose Fullbright | Paysafe | Polytechnique Montréal | Pratt & Whitney Canada | PSP Investments | Randstad Canada | Réseau de transport de la Capitale | Rio Tinto | Rolls Royce | SANOFI Canada | SAS Institute Canada | Schneider Electric | Sollio Cooperative Group | STM | TELUS | The John Molson School of Business, Concordia University | TMX | Via Rail Canada | Willis Towers Watson | Yellow Pages

ABOUT WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE

Women in Governance is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their leadership development, career advancement and access to Board seats. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity Certification™, inspiring events, as well as governance training and mentoring programs.

More about Women in Governance > https://womeningovernance.org

More about the Parity Certification > https://paritycertification.org/

SOURCE La Gouvernance au Féminin

For further information: Media contact: Sergina Guéry, Director, Communication and Events, 514 967-0775, [email protected]