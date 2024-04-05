Women in Governance Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Caroline Codsi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women in Governance (WiG), her team and guests joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montréal Exchange (MX) & Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate a major milestone for WiG: 1 million employees in Canada and the United States working in a Parity Certified organization.

WiG's Parity Certification™ enables organizations to close the gender gap at every level. With the support of its partners Accenture, Mercer and WTW, WiG evaluates and guides organizations on their journey towards parity, taking into account intersectionality and the multiple facets of diversity, equity, and inclusion. At its launch in 2017, 17 prestigious organizations had enrolled in the Parity Certification™. To date, WiG has certified 123 organizations, including the most prestigious ones in the FP500.

