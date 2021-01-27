Women in ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

Since its inception in 2014, Women in ETFs has played a role as a thought leader and educator in the financial community. January marks its 7th anniversary of bringing together over 6,200 members, women and men alike, across 22 chapters in major financial hubs throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Around the Clock, Around the World 2021 Global Conference is an event focused on 4 key themes - the next generation of the ETF industry, accelerating the pace of diversity in our industry, changes to the world of work and a 2021 market outlook. https://www.womeninetfsevents.com/

