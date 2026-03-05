Women entrepreneurs generate strong economic returns in B.C.

WeBC loans produce $223 million in revenue as demand for women's business support grows

KELOWNA, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Women entrepreneurs are generating significant economic returns in British Columbia, with WeBC reporting that $8.5 million in loans over the past five years have produced $223 million in business revenue province-wide.

WeBC is a federally-funded not-for-profit organization that has supported women entrepreneurs across BC for over 30 years. The organization also saw a 43 per cent increase in demand for its loans, advisory services and training programs, supporting more than 6,500 women entrepreneurs.

Despite their proven track record and contribution to the economy, women entrepreneurs continue to face systemic financing barriers and receive significantly less funding than their male counterparts.

The figures come as International Women's Day 2026 draws attention to the value that comes from investing in women. It reinforces what WeBC sees in its data: supporting women through time, knowledge, resources and support creates broader economic and social returns.

"In B.C., every dollar WeBC lends to a woman entrepreneur generates more than $15 in new economic activity," said Shauna Harper, CEO of WeBC. "That is proven measurable economic growth."

WeBC says models that combine financing with business advisory support are proving most effective, and that closing the gender lending gap for women represents a clear opportunity to strengthen economic growth across the province.

"We know that when women are funded, communities gain," said Harper. "Giving capital, mentorship, partnership and visibility to women entrepreneurs multiplies opportunity. When women thrive, our economy grows stronger."

More reports on the economic and social impact of supporting women entrepreneurs are available at go.we-bc.ca/Reports

About WeBC

Since 1995, WeBC has helped women business owners start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Despite women's immense economic potential, systemic barriers still limit access to capital and resources. WeBC exists to change that. Through tailored financing, mentorship, and business support, WeBC equips women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future. Learn more at we-bc.ca.

