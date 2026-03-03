Gender lending gap slows economic growth in Canada

WeBC research links financing barriers for women entrepreneurs to $150B in lost growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadian women entrepreneurs struggle to access business financing, new research highlights an estimated $150 billion in lost economic activity over the past eight years due to the gender lending gap.

A new report released by WeBC cites that closing the entrepreneurial gender gap could grow Canada's GDP by up to six per cent, unlocking billions in new economic activity. The gap stems from systemic barriers in access to capital that limit the growth of women-led businesses.

Left to right: Shauna Harper, CEO, WeBC; Miriam Johnson, CEO, Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK); and Victoria Lennox, CEO, Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) at the WeBC Inclusive Growth Summit in Vancouver, B.C. on Feb. 24, 2026. (CNW Group/WeBC)

WeBC is a not-for-profit and development lender that has provided business loans to women entrepreneurs in BC for 30 years.

"We know women are building strong businesses and contributing to local economies, yet every day we speak to women who face barriers when trying to access financing from traditional lenders," said Shauna Harper, CEO of WeBC. "Canada's current systems don't reflect how women build and scale companies. When these growing businesses can't access capital, Canada loses jobs, innovation, and economic development in the process."

The findings come from Understanding Loan Experiences for Women and Non-Binary Entrepreneurs, part of WeBC's Fostering Inclusive Economic Growth project. The project, funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada, works with financial institutions to improve lending systems and make financing more accessible for women business owners.

The report finds that, even in 2026, financing barriers remain entrenched. Women entrepreneurs cite bias, outdated collateral and credit history requirements, and complex application processes as key obstacles to accessing funding from financial institutions.

Many respondents say their businesses are viable and credit-worthy yet are screened out by current lending models. As a result, financial institutions are missing out on long-term clients with strong repayment histories.

One respondent shared, "I changed banks after that experience. I'd rather deal with a lender who sees me as a real business, not a risk."

WeBC's research shows that 28 per cent of women business owners do not apply for business loans simply because they believe they will be declined, while 61 per cent say their business models are not well-supported by existing funding models. As a result, women entrepreneurs say they're forced to delay their expansion plans, postpone hiring, or turn to higher-cost alternatives like credit cards and personal loans. The report found that this limited access to financing slows overall business growth and reduces economic impact.

"There are practical changes financial institutions can put in place that can make a real difference, including simplifying application processes, offering smaller starter loans, recognizing alternative business indicators, and providing clearer guidance after loan decisions," said Harper.

WeBC says it is calling on more financial institutions to review lending policies and work with development lenders to make financing more accessible and responsive to women-led businesses.

"We've shown this approach works," said Harper. "When financial institutions are willing to adapt and partner with organizations like WeBC, capital reaches strong businesses. That's good for entrepreneurs and it's good for the economy."

WeBC has partnered with financial institutions to help modernize how capital is provided to women entrepreneurs. Through the Vancity Women Entrepreneurs Program, delivered in partnership with WeBC, more than $42.5 million has been loaned to women entrepreneurs in the last five years. The program combines flexible financing from Vancity with wrap-around support from WeBC and demonstrates how lending can be adapted to better reflect diverse business models.

The full report, including research findings and recommendations for lenders, policymakers and support organizations, is available at go.we-bc.ca/InclusiveGrowthReport

About WeBC

Since 1995, WeBC has helped women business owners start, grow, and lead enterprises that fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Despite women's immense economic potential, systemic barriers still limit access to capital and resources. WeBC exists to change that. Through tailored financing, mentorship, and business support, WeBC equips women entrepreneurs to fully participate in and shape BC's economic future. Learn more at we-bc.ca.

SOURCE WeBC

Media Contact: Chaunda Honkonen, Marketing and Communications Manager, WeBC, 250.899.0640, [email protected]