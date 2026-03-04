WeBC available for expert commentary on International Women's Day 2026

With service demand up 43%, B.C. entrepreneurship hub provides insight into women-led business growth.

KELOWNA, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As International Women's Day (IWD) 2026 approaches on March 8, WeBC is available to provide expert commentary on women entrepreneurs as economic and social drivers across British Columbia and Canada. WeBC can speak to:

The economic impact of women entrepreneurs in B.C.

Access to capital and financing trends for women-led businesses

The role of women driving resilient, community-based growth

Practical lending changes that improve economic inclusion

WeBC is a federally funded not-for-profit that has operated for over 30 years. It engages with thousands of women entrepreneurs across the province each year, providing loans, mentorship, advisory services and skills training. As conversations around gender equality increasingly include economic security, access to financing and business ownership, WeBC can provide real-time insight grounded in lived experience and provincial data.

WeBC data highlights the success of that work and the economic return of women-led businesses:

Every $1 WeBC lends generates over $15 in new economic activity in B.C.

The average WeBC small business loan client generates $2.26 million in revenue over five years.

Demand for support has increased, with WeBC program participation rising by 43 per cent in 2025.

Spokesperson:

Shauna Harper, CEO, WeBC: Available to speak about women as economic and social drivers, national and provincial trends, about access to capital, lending barriers, loan trends and practical solutions to strengthen financing pathways for women entrepreneurs.

Media interviews will be available March 4, 5 or 6 by phone or video.

