Wolverine Execution Services Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Joe Sacchetti, Partner, alongside Kam Khan, Electronic Trading Strategies and Equities and Listed Derivatives (US, Canada), Wolverine Execution Services (WEX), joined Gladys Karam, Director, Equity Derivatives, and Mark Bourcier, Senior Account Manager, Market Access & Client Solutions Group, Fixed Income & Equity Derivatives, Montréal Exchange, to open the market. Headquartered in Chicago, WEX is an independent broker-dealer specializing in the execution of equities, options and futures for institutional investors.

