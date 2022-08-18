BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Candace Woods as Vice President, Marketing & Digital.

Candace joins Wolseley on September 7, 2022, bringing more than 20 years of experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods and Retail Marketing.

"Candace will bring a vast array of marketing experience to Wolseley and will be instrumental in helping to build customer value and delivering results through research and analytics," says Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. "Her focus on relationships and collaboration will strengthen our partnerships across the board as we continue to grow our business. I'm thrilled to welcome her to our Canadian Leadership Team."

Candace joins Wolseley Canada after spending four years at Metro. While at Metro, Candace was the Head of Marketing for both conventional and discount format banners in Ontario and led Metro's Private Label and Corporate Responsibility marketing strategies nationally. Additionally, she was also responsible for changing the brand voice in Metro's COVID-19 pandemic marketing to reflect the needs of consumers; working closely with store operations to help build a safe shopping experience when customer uncertainty was at its highest.

Prior to her time at Metro, Candace held progressive roles at Nestlé Canada in both sales and marketing. She led the creation, management, and execution of the shopper marketing division, and defined and standardized the approach across various brands within Nestlé's portfolio. She has spent the entirety of her career putting the customer at the forefront and leveraging data and analytics to drive value.

"I'm excited to join the Wolseley team," says Woods. "Wolseley Canada is already an industry leader, and I'm looking forward to building a marketing strategy that will support and drive growth while positioning Wolseley for success well into the future."

