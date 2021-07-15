A 2021 Canadian Consumer Report recently noted a significant surge in consumer demand for buy now, pay later options across age groups. To meet this increased demand, many Canadian businesses have partnered with PayBright to ensure that their products and services are even more accessible to Canadians across the country, meeting the needs of consumers who seek more flexible payment options that better suit their budget, right now and in the future.

Fizz joins a growing list of providers offering PayBright's popular buy now, pay later option at checkout. To date, more than 9,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Pay Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the technology, electronics, home goods, fashion, and sporting goods industries.

"PayBright is proud to partner with Fizz to ensure more Canadians can pay over time for the phones they need, which is especially important right now as more consumers increasingly look for flexible ways to pay for the goods and services they rely on most," says Wayne Pommen, SVP Canada, PayBright. "We welcome Fizz to our growing Shop Directory of retailers who already see the benefits of offering PayBright to consumers."

"Fizz wants to do things differently, and that's what PayBright allows us to offer to our members when they purchase their phone. With just a few clicks, our members can choose the period over which to spread their monthly payments, without affecting the value of their mobile plan. Our promise of simplicity and flexibility remains there." Martin Gendron, Senior Director, Marketing & Partnerships with Fizz.

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

PayBright, an Affirm company, is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 9,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including SAIL, Taylormade, Hudson's Bay, Wayfair, Endy, and Samsung, PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

Launched in 2018, Fizz is a new kind of mobile and Internet provider that hands over control to its members thanks to a fully online experience. In 2021, for the second consecutive year, Fizz has been awarded the first place in the Léger WOW Digital index for the best online experience in the telecommunications industry. With Fizz, things are fair and simple. Different is in.

