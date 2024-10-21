Almost 70 per cent worry they aren't learning or retaining as much knowledge, new KPMG in Canada research finds

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - With the school year in full swing, six in 10 (59 per cent) Canadian students now use generative artificial intelligence (AI) for their schoolwork, up from 52 per cent a year earlier, finds new KPMG in Canada research. While most say the tools have improved the quality of their assignments and helped them with exams, two thirds admit they are not learning or retaining as much knowledge, raising concerns about its growing popularity among students.

"Educators should consider what the ramifications will be for this generation who, while adept at using technology, might not be developing the critical-thinking skills that they need to lead successful lives and careers," says C.J. James, Partner and National Education Practice Leader, KPMG in Canada, ahead of the firm's annual Advanced Education Symposium tomorrow in Toronto. "Surprisingly, more than 80 per cent of students are claiming generative AI-produced content as their own original work, and it appears that most aren't telling their educator that they're using these tools."

According to the survey, as many as 63 per cent of students are using generative AI tools a few times a week. They are primarily using them to assist them with generating ideas (46 per cent), research (41 per cent) and editing and reviewing assignments (38 per cent).

While the research shows students are relying heavily on generative AI, they seem to feel bad about it, says Ms. James.

"Almost two-thirds told us they feel that using generative AI constitutes cheating and worry that they'll get caught or in trouble for relying on it," she says. "In a world where we know AI is the future, a learning experience that fosters a negative connection with the usage of AI is not just detrimental for educational institutions, but also for students who are the future of Canada."

59 per cent of 423 Canadian students surveyed use generative AI in their schoolwork, compared to 52 per cent in 2023. That's a year-over-year increase of 13 per cent

Students want to see more AI at their universities

Canadian students would like to see more AI adoption in the educational setting. Respondents ranked skills and career planning as the top area with opportunity for more AI (55 per cent), closely followed by onboarding and orientation (54 per cent), admissions (52 per cent) and course pathway planning (52 per cent).

"It's clear that the business community is already turning to generative AI to drive innovation and turbo charge productivity," says Ms. James. "Canadian educational institutions also have the opportunity and ability to harness AI in their operations to better equip administrators and instructors, and in their existing educational curricula to provide students with the skill sets they'll need in the workforce."

By analyzing large sets of data, generative AI can help educational institutions by improving administrative efficiency and student success. For example, it would provide insights into student and department performance, promote student engagement, give educators more time to develop personalized learning experiences and create unique recruitment materials to attract potential students.

"With seven in 10 students saying they are turning to generative AI for help rather than their instructors, it's imperative that post-secondary institutions adapt quickly to this new environment," says Jameel Ahamed, Partner, Technology Strategy & Digital Transformation, KPMG in Canada. "Our poll findings clearly show they need to both leverage its power and set guidelines on use. While many have established governance policies, having the right framework in place will be essential to accelerating the adoption and delivery of generative AI for their employees, instructors, and students.

"For the technology to be an effective learning tool, students should know when they can and can't use generative AI for their schoolwork. Instructors need guidelines on how they evaluate student work that is supported or enhanced by the technology – and they need to know how to ensure its use enhances, not detracts from student educational development and experience," he adds.

About the KPMG Generative AI Adoption Index Survey

KPMG surveyed 2,606 Canadians (aged 18+) from August 6-21, 2024, using Sago's Methodify online research platform to gauge the adoption and use of generative AI. Included in the survey were 423 students attending university, college, vocational, or high school educational institutions. Of the total students surveyed, 59 per cent use generative AI for their schoolwork. Forty-three per cent of the generative AI users are university students; 24 per cent are post-graduate or part-time students, 20 per cent are in college, seven per cent are in high school, and six per cent are in technical, trade or vocational school.

