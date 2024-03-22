MONTREAL, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With the cancellation of the 2024 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, ManyVids, the premier online platform renowned for empowering 18+ adult content creators, announces today its strategic expansion into Safe-for-Work content areas including Comedy, through an innovative partnership model that bridges adult and mainstream content creation.

Trailer for the newest season of A Very Serious Show airing weekly on ManyVids Host Dr. Tyler Lemco, co-host Kayla De Leon, and guest Tanya Tate during an episode of A Very Serious Show (CNW Group/ManyVids)

The platform is thriving, experiencing unprecedented growth in every dimension—more creators, more viewers, more videos, and, importantly, more earnings for our creators than ever before. The platform recently welcomed diverse talents like Dr. Tyler Lemco to host 'A Very Serious Show,' which has since received viral reach and fostered creativity across ManyVids. This underscores the platform's commitment to breaking barriers and destigmatizing online sex work.

'A Very Serious Show,' is a comedy interview series that has captivated audiences and creators alike, leading the charge in the ManyVids Safe-for-Work initiative. This initiative not only diversifies the content on ManyVids but also supports the core mission to normalize sex work by showcasing a platform where adult and Safe-for-Work content creators monetize their passions side-by-side. "Making a Very Serious Show has not only been a blast but fulfilling and rewarding as well. I'm excited for more comedians to join this community and experience a space where independent comedy thrives." says Lemco. His contributions are pivotal, merging adult content with mainstream creativity, thus broadening the platform's appeal and accessibility.

In celebration of these milestones, 'A Very Serious Show' is launching initiatives to support and incentivize new comedy talents on ManyVids. These include cash prizes of $1000 for outstanding comedy profiles, funding for new podcasts, and the production of comedy specials, all aimed at enriching the platform's community and content diversity.

By fall 2024, the platform is poised to become the definitive Safe-for-Work and adult content destination, inviting a wave of mainstream creators and new audiences. ManyVids aims to redefine the entertainment industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for creators to monetize their work and for audiences to enjoy a richer, more diverse content experience.

ManyVids is the leading social e-commerce platform for adult content creators with a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and empowerment. ManyVids continues to revolutionize the adult industry, championing the rights and opportunities for all content creators.

SOURCE ManyVids

For further information: Dave Heuff - VP Creative, ManyVids, [email protected]