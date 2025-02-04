With job security and a stable economy, Saskatchewan employers offer more than just peace of mind: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

REGINA, SK, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - With a strong economy that's resilient in the face of economic headwinds, Saskatchewan has long been an attractive place to work and live. Employers in the province are raising the bar by providing employees with better family-friendly benefits and skills upgrading that will help them succeed as technology advances. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning as Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2025) was announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Economies that go through dramatic boom and bust cycles are usually the ones we read about in the news, but it's places like Saskatchewan — with its reliable and steady economic growth — that provides true peace of mind to employees," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Employees value the security that comes with being able to count on a reliable employer and feeling confident that your livelihood — and the life you've built for your family — is secure."

The employers chosen as this year's Saskatchewan's Top Employers distinguish themselves with strong support for family-friendly benefits, as well as ensuring their employees receive the training and development they need to succeed. From tuition subsidies to in-house skills improvement programs, this year's winners understand that a skilled workforce is essential as technology advances at an ever-faster rate.

"Economic stability and a long history of steady growth: that's the story of Saskatchewan," adds Yerema. "People are attracted to the province's affordability and high standard of living, while building a career at an employer that cares about their family and future. The employers on this year's list know that job security means income security, where employees can have confidence that the resources they depend upon, and the things they've earned through hard work, won't be taken from them by a sudden economic downturn."

Now in its 20th year, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why the winners were chosen, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Saskatchewan.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in the Regina Leader-Post and Saskatoon StarPhoenix, as well as on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, including dozens of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

Twitter/X: @top_employers

Hashtags: #SKTopEmployers #topemployers2025

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Chantel Watkins, Assistant Editor, [email protected]