With Housing Instability on the Rise and 1 in 10 Canadians Reportedly Living in Poverty, Tax Credits and Refunds Can Change the Lives of Vulnerable Canadians

H&R Block's Returning Hope® free tax clinic program is set to surpass $5M in tax refunds and credits for low-income Canadians in need of critical government support programs, across 26 communities.

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - For the millions of Canadians living below the poverty line, filing taxes can be a critical first step to overcoming financial hardship. Even for those with no or minimal income, Canadians must file their taxes in order to access government support programs, and claim benefits and credits they're entitled to. In fact, Canada's Market Basket Measure (MBM) shows that Canada's most recent official poverty rate from 2022 was 9.9% of the population. Yet thousands of Canadians are unable to file a tax return due to personal challenges, creating an ongoing cycle of distress.

Now entering its ninth year, H&R Block Canada's Returning Hope Program helps Canadians face these challenges head-on by providing free tax filing support for low-income and vulnerable Canadians. This year, Returning Hope is expanding to include 26 community support centres across the country in 2025.

"We see first-hand the difference that our Retuning Hope program has on peoples' lives and we're proud to help thousands of vulnerable Canadians overcome barriers to filing their taxes, thus giving them access to the fundamental support they need to be successful," said Hilary Zaharko, Vice President, Marketing of H&R Block Canada. "Many don't know that Canadians must file their taxes, even with no or limited income, to gain access to government support programs, tax credits and benefits. Our Returning Hope Program helps Canadians in need overcome those barriers, by coming to them through our partnership with community support centres all across Canada."

Many Canadians face obstacles when it comes to filing taxes for a multitude of reasons. Tax filing requires a fixed address and often access to a computer. When earning little to no income, Canadians might falsely believe that they don't need to file a tax return. And yet, critical government services, such as applying for affordable housing, are tied to having a current tax return filed, as well as other benefits and tax credits like the GST/HST credit, Employment Insurance, the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Carbon Rebate, disability tax credits, and many more federal and provincial credits.

"Tax filing can be confusing even without having to navigate roadblocks. We understand the importance of having our Tax Experts walk people through the process, ensuring they get everything they're entitled to," said Zaharko. "Year over year, we hear stories of the positive impacts our Returning Hope program has made. From people receiving a big tax refund and allowing them to put down first and last month's rent on an apartment, to receiving eligibility for affordable housing, and helping their family put food on the table or buy their child a birthday gift. It's a great privilege to know that this program has made a lasting impact within the communities we serve."

This year, H&R Block Canada has added six new Returning Hope sites, now totaling 26 across the country. Since the program's inception, Returning Hope has helped file 5,972 tax returns and found more than $4 million in missed credits and refunds. In 2025, the program is expected to surpass $5 million.

This year's program will run at the following 26 community support centres across Canada:

Alberta : Street's Alive in Lethbridge , and The Mustard Seed in Medicine Hat , Red Deer , Calgary and Edmonton .

Street's Alive in , and The Mustard Seed in , , and . Ontario : Street Haven in Toronto , Inn From the Cold in Markham , The Ottawa Mission in Ottawa , St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie , The Good Shepherd in Hamilton , The Welcome Centre Shelter in Windsor , The House of Friendship in Waterloo, Anova in London , The Lighthouse in Orillia , and The Back Door Mission in Oshawa .

Street Haven in , Inn From the Cold in , The Ottawa Mission in , St. Vincent Place in , The Good Shepherd in , The Welcome Centre Shelter in , The House of Friendship in Waterloo, Anova in , The Lighthouse in , and The Back Door Mission in . British Columbia : Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver , Metro Community in Kelowna , Ask Wellness in Kamloops , Wilma's Transition Society in Chilliwack , and Cool-Aid in Victoria .

: Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in , Metro Community in , Ask Wellness in , Wilma's Transition Society in , and Cool-Aid in . Saskatchewan : Friendship Inn in Saskatoon .

Friendship Inn in . Manitoba : Siloam Mission in Winnipeg .

Siloam Mission in . New Brunswick : Courage Centre in Shediac .

Courage Centre in . Newfoundland and Labrador : The Gathering Place in St. John's .

The Gathering Place in . Nova Scotia : Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax .

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in . Quebec : The Benedict Labre House in Montreal .

H&R Block's Returning Hope Program will run from March 16-22, 2025.

"We started the Returning Hope Program with one partner; we're honoured to now be working with 26 community centres across the country. Our goal is to host the Returning Program in every city H&R Block offices are located in, and we're well on our way," said Zaharko.

Special thanks to Lenovo Canada, Cradlepoint, and Lexmark for providing the necessary hardware and supplies to serve clients on-site at their community support centres. If your organization is interested in joining the Returning Hope® program, reach out to [email protected], or visit hrblock.ca for further information.

