WisdomTree Canada Announces Final 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions, Cash Distributions and Reinvested Income Distributions Français

News provided by

WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

Dec 20, 2019, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced December 2019 cash distributions and final amounts of the 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs ("the Funds") as indicated in the table below. The record date for the 2019 annual reinvested distributions is December 31, 2019, payable January 8, 2020.

Details of the per-unit capital gains and cash distributions are as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($)

Distribution

Frequency

Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Unit ($)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth

Index ETF – Non-Hedged

DGR.B

0.107

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth

Index ETF – Hedged

DGR

0.073

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth

Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

0.084

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

– Non-Hedged

HID.B

1.321

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

– Hedged

HID

0.250

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index

ETF – Non-Hedged

UMI.B

0.423

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index

ETF – Hedged

UMI

0.195

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend

Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged

DGRC

0.077

Quarterly

0.5098

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity

Index ETF – Non-Hedged

EHE.B

0.097

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity

Index ETF – Hedged

EHE

0.065

Quarterly

0.7790

WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged

IQD.B

0.162

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF – Hedged

IQD

0.194

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

0.176

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index

ETF – Non-Hedged

CHNA.B

0.220*

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

– Non-Hedged

JAPN.B

0.191

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

– Hedged

JAPN

0.194

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend

Index ETF – Non-Hedged

EMV.B

0.364

Quarterly

-

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada

Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

0.101

Monthly

0.2310

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada

Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

0.134

Monthly

-

One Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

0.121

Quarterly

0.1857

ONE North American Core Plus Bond

ONEB

0.152

Monthly

0.1765

*As of December 15, 2019, CHNA.B is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.

In addition, the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF has announced a reinvested income distribution.

Details of the per-unit reinvested income distribution are as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Reinvested Distribution

Per Unit ($)

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth

Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

0.1569

The reinvested distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distributions and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund do not change as a result of the distributions. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distributions. Investors holding units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in adjusted cost base of their investment. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2019 will be reported in early 2020.

Further information about the Funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$62.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

SOURCE WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

For further information: Canada Media: NATIONAL Public Relations, Amie Lauder, +1.416.586.1943, [email protected]; Contact Information: WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc., 176 Yonge St., 6th Floor, Toronto, ON M5C 2L7, +1.416.304.9225 / +1.866.893.8733, [email protected]

Organization Profile

WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

You just read:

WisdomTree Canada Announces Final 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions, Cash Distributions and Reinvested Income Distributions

News provided by

WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

Dec 20, 2019, 08:30 ET