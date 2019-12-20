WisdomTree Canada Announces Final 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions, Cash Distributions and Reinvested Income Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced December 2019 cash distributions and final amounts of the 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs ("the Funds") as indicated in the table below. The record date for the 2019 annual reinvested distributions is December 31, 2019, payable January 8, 2020.

Details of the per-unit capital gains and cash distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Distribution Frequency Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged DGR.B 0.107 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Hedged DGR 0.073 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD 0.084 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF – Non-Hedged HID.B 1.321 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF – Hedged HID 0.250 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF – Non-Hedged UMI.B 0.423 Quarterly - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF – Hedged UMI 0.195 Quarterly - WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged DGRC 0.077 Quarterly 0.5098 WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF – Non-Hedged EHE.B 0.097 Quarterly - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF – Hedged EHE 0.065 Quarterly 0.7790 WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged IQD.B 0.162 Quarterly - WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Hedged IQD 0.194 Quarterly - WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI 0.176 Quarterly - WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF – Non-Hedged CHNA.B 0.220* Quarterly - WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF – Non-Hedged JAPN.B 0.191 Quarterly - WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF – Hedged JAPN 0.194 Quarterly - WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF – Non-Hedged EMV.B 0.364 Quarterly - WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG 0.101 Monthly 0.2310 WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS 0.134 Monthly - One Global Equity ETF ONEQ 0.121 Quarterly 0.1857 ONE North American Core Plus Bond ONEB 0.152 Monthly 0.1765

*As of December 15, 2019, CHNA.B is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.

In addition, the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF has announced a reinvested income distribution.

Details of the per-unit reinvested income distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution Per Unit ($) WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI 0.1569

The reinvested distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distributions and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund do not change as a result of the distributions. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distributions. Investors holding units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in adjusted cost base of their investment. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2019 will be reported in early 2020.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$62.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

