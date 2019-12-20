WisdomTree Canada Announces Final 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions, Cash Distributions and Reinvested Income Distributions Français
Dec 20, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced December 2019 cash distributions and final amounts of the 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs ("the Funds") as indicated in the table below. The record date for the 2019 annual reinvested distributions is December 31, 2019, payable January 8, 2020.
Details of the per-unit capital gains and cash distributions are as follows:
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|
Distribution
Frequency
|
Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Index ETF – Non-Hedged
|
DGR.B
|
0.107
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Index ETF – Hedged
|
DGR
|
0.073
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQD
|
0.084
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
– Non-Hedged
|
HID.B
|
1.321
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
– Hedged
|
HID
|
0.250
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index
ETF – Non-Hedged
|
UMI.B
|
0.423
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index
ETF – Hedged
|
UMI
|
0.195
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend
Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged
|
DGRC
|
0.077
|
Quarterly
|
0.5098
|
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity
Index ETF – Non-Hedged
|
EHE.B
|
0.097
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity
Index ETF – Hedged
|
EHE
|
0.065
|
Quarterly
|
0.7790
|
WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged
|
IQD.B
|
0.162
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Index ETF – Hedged
|
IQD
|
0.194
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
|
0.176
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index
ETF – Non-Hedged
|
CHNA.B
|
0.220*
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
– Non-Hedged
|
JAPN.B
|
0.191
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
– Hedged
|
JAPN
|
0.194
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend
Index ETF – Non-Hedged
|
EMV.B
|
0.364
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada
Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
|
0.101
|
Monthly
|
0.2310
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada
Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
|
0.134
|
Monthly
|
-
|
One Global Equity ETF
|
ONEQ
|
0.121
|
Quarterly
|
0.1857
|
ONE North American Core Plus Bond
|
ONEB
|
0.152
|
Monthly
|
0.1765
|
*As of December 15, 2019, CHNA.B is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.
In addition, the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF has announced a reinvested income distribution.
Details of the per-unit reinvested income distribution are as follows:
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Reinvested Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth
Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
|
0.1569
The reinvested distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distributions and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund do not change as a result of the distributions. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distributions. Investors holding units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in adjusted cost base of their investment. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2019 will be reported in early 2020.
Further information about the Funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$62.9 billion in assets under management globally.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.
SOURCE WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.
For further information: Canada Media: NATIONAL Public Relations, Amie Lauder, +1.416.586.1943, [email protected]; Contact Information: WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc., 176 Yonge St., 6th Floor, Toronto, ON M5C 2L7, +1.416.304.9225 / +1.866.893.8733, [email protected]
Share this article