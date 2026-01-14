From January 30 to February 16, come play outside and celebrate our Canadian winter identity at Winterlude

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, unveiled the programming for the 48th Winterlude, to be held in Ottawa–Gatineau from January 30 to February 16, 2026. Explore all the details on the Winterlude website.

The iconic national festival will be back again this winter, showcasing the country's unique winter identity, rich cultural diversity and creativity.

This year, people are invited to take pride in celebrating the joys, northern traditions and magic of winter. In cooperation with our many partners, we have put together diverse programming to delight people of all ages.

A return to Confederation Park

For the first time since 2018, the Crystal Garden makes its long-awaited return to Confederation Park. Located just steps from the Rideau Canal Skateway, this official site will host, among other activities, the Winterlude Ice-Craving Exhibition, presented by Tim Hortons; the Ryan Hill Ice-Carving Public Challenge; the Lantern Grove light experience, presented by Ottawa Tourism; the OLG Sugar Shack Village featuring entertaining shows; and much more.

Evening entertainment and new features at Jacques-Cartier Park

In addition to the Tim Hortons Chinook Super Slide, the Snowflake Kingdom, located at the northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park, will be offering several new features in co-production with the Ville de Gatineau. On February 8, the Nomades du Parc will host the first-ever Nordic Race, Gatineau's only timed winter race. An illuminated Ferris wheel, a free and unique attraction at the festival, will offer a breathtaking view of the snow-covered landscape. The Afterslide Evenings for teens will take place on February 6 and 7, from 6 to 10 p.m., presented by Winterlude and Igloofête. In cooperation with AdoGatineau, these evenings will feature a unique DJ atmosphere, plenty of activities, and the chance to wear your best retro winter looks and experience two of the season's coolest parties, free of charge.

Getting around Winterlude

The free Sno-Bus shuttle service will take visitors between official sites on Saturdays and Sundays and on Monday, February 16. Throughout the festival, it will be quick and easy to take part in several activities in a single day.

About Winterlude

Since 1979, the activities may have changed, but one thing remains the same: the joy of celebrating Canadian winters together. Today, Winterlude is considered the flagship event of the winter season in Canada's Capital Region. An average of 500,000 visitors participate in the festivities, nearly one-third of whom come from outside the region. In 2028, the festival will celebrate its 50th year.

Quotes

"Winter is much more than a season. It's an essential part of our identity. For centuries, this mythical season has inspired fabulous stories and magnificent creative works. Winterlude is a special opportunity to come together, celebrate our Canadian pride and our northern traditions. I invite you to take part in these activities in Canada's Capital Region by sharing some wonderful moments with family and friends while enjoying the magic of winter and honouring our northern traditions.

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The 48th Winterlude will be held from January 30 to February 16, 2026. The official sites are Confederation Park and Jacques-Cartier Park.

Opening hours for the official sites (Confederation Park and Jacques-Cartier Park) are available online. They may change from one weekend to the next.

The program will highlight certain important anniversaries, including:

the 25th anniversary of space mission STS-100 (Canadarm2) and the first spacewalk by a Canadian astronaut, as well as the launch of the Artemis II mission;

the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call;

the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games (February 6 to 22);

National Flag of Canada Day (February 15).

Canadian Heritage thanks OLG and Tim Hortons, the official sponsors of Winterlude 2026, and acknowledges Ottawa Tourism's invaluable contribution to the programming.

Winterlude is presented thanks to the valued support of nearly 600 volunteers and more than 50 partners.

