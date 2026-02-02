Together, let's Celebrate Canada's flag

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Dear fellow citizens,

Every year on February 15, we celebrate National Flag of Canada Day. Since it was first raised in 1965, the flag has been a symbol of pride and belonging, reminding us of the values that bring us together: democracy, unity and equity.

In 2026, we will celebrate this day with a sporting spirit. As proud bearers of the Canadian flag, athletes embody values of dedication and resilience that inspire us all, regardless of their discipline or level of competition.

Canadian Heritage is launching the Our Community Flag Bearers contest, which runs from January 15 to February 15. The contest will highlight the everyday influence of remarkable citizens in their communities, just like the athletes selected to carry the flag at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The contest offers every Canadian the opportunity to shine the spotlight on an exemplary person: a committed neighbour, a dedicated coach, an inspiring newcomer or a passionate volunteer. The process is simple: just fill in a short online form to share the exceptional stories that shape our country. You and your nominee could even receive a Canadian flag!

Here are a few ways to celebrate National Flag of Canada Day:

Nominate one person for the Our Community Flag Bearers contest and encourage your friends and family to enter.

Illuminate your community's iconic sites in red and white and take part in the national illumination initiative alongside the Parliament of Canada, the Senate of Canada and other iconic buildings and monuments across the country.

Wave your flags to cheer on Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games (February 6 to 22) and Paralympic Games (March 6 to 15).

Show your national pride with the digital toolkit. It includes posters, banners for social media, backgrounds for virtual conferences and more.

Share your love of Canada and the flag on social media by posting photos and videos using the hashtag #CanadianFlag and by following Canadian Heritage.

Visit the National Flag of Canada Day website to learn more and discover educational and entertaining content for young people.

Let's raise the Canadian flag together, from coast to coast to coast, and celebrate it as a symbol of all that makes our country strong!

Quick Facts

The maple leaf flag was made official by a proclamation from Queen Elizabeth II on January 28, 1965. On February 15 of that year, it was inaugurated in a public ceremony on Parliament Hill.

National Flag of Canada Day was officially proclaimed on February 15, 1996.

Associated Links

National Flag of Canada Day

Our Community Flag Bearers contest

