The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Black History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Happy Black History Month to all Canadians!

Beginning February 1, we come together to honour Black people, whose contributions have profoundly shaped Canada's culture and history.

The 2026 theme, 30 Years of Black History Month: Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations -- From Nation Builders to Tomorrow's Visionaries, invites us to reflect on how far we've come and to pay tribute to Black Canadians who have helped build up the country and move it forward.

For more than four centuries, Black communities have contributed to Canada's social, cultural, scientific, academic and economic development. Whether it's the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, who initiated recognition of Black History Month in Canada; Dr. Yvette Bonny, a pioneer in hematology who performed the first pediatric bone marrow transplant in Quebec; or Elkin James, a wrestler and artist who co-founded a wrestling school in Toronto, exceptional people inspire today's generations to dream, grow and thrive in Canada.

Since 1995, Canada has made significant progress, notably by recognizing the United Nations' International Decades for People of African Descent and investing in Black-focused initiatives. These investments have supported more than 2,300 community projects through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, helped more than 24,000 Black entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses through the Black Entrepreneurship Program, and ensured sustainable funding for generations to come through the creation of the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund.

We remain firmly committed to combatting all forms of racism and discrimination against Black people with Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which bring together nearly 100 government-wide initiatives.

I wish everyone an inspirational Black History Month marked by celebration. I encourage everyone to explore and recognize the exceptional contributions of Black people to our country."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]