Winter weather looming: CAA Manitoba advising motorists to prepare for the unexpected

"It's time to prepare your vehicle by installing winter tires and getting your battery checked by a professional," says Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations at CAA MB. "We are encouraging motorists to be winter wise and plan ahead for heavy snowfalls, slippery road conditions and frigid temperatures before they happen."

Winter tires take on all the challenges brought on by cold weather including snow, ice, slush, wet and dry roads, but to fully optimize your vehicle's handling, stability and braking it's important to install four matching tires once the temperature consistently dips below 7°C.

"Compared to all-season tires, winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures—whether or not there's snow on the ground—giving you better traction," says Mack. "This may reduce your stopping distance by a few feet which can be the reason for preventing a collision."

Save time by getting your tires changed right in your driveway by booking CAA's Mobile Tire Change service and enjoy convenient, safe and reliable at-home assistance performed by expert technicians.

While installing your winter tires, CAA recommends also asking your mechanic to check your car battery.

"Even a fully charged battery can lose power when the temperature dips below 0° Celsius," says Mack. "It's important to have your car battery tested in the fall to ensure it's ready for the winter."

If your battery is giving you problems or you are unsure if it's time to replace it, you can call CAA's Mobile Battery Service at *222 to have a trained CAA MB Battery Service Representative come test your battery and provide a helping hand.

Not sure if your car battery will make it through the winter months? Watch for the following warning signs that a battery may need to be replaced:

Your vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start. It takes 175 to 250 amps of battery power to get a car going. If your car is slow to start, you might be dealing with an insufficient charge.

It takes 175 to 250 amps of battery power to get a car going. If your car is slow to start, you might be dealing with an insufficient charge. Your headlights dim while idling. When idle, a car may draw more power than the alternator alone can produce, so your battery kicks in. If your headlights dim when you are idling but brighten when you rev the engine, it could mean a drained battery.

When idle, a car may draw more power than the alternator alone can produce, so your battery kicks in. If your headlights dim when you are idling but brighten when you rev the engine, it could mean a drained battery. Your digital systems power down quickly. Electronics like the radio, GPS, dash cams and other accessories, especially in modern cars, use battery power when the engine is off. If they stop functioning properly, it could suggest a weak battery.

Electronics like the radio, GPS, dash cams and other accessories, especially in modern cars, use battery power when the engine is off. If they stop functioning properly, it could suggest a weak battery. You hear a grinding, clicking or buzzing noise when you turn on the ignition. It's important to be able to distinguish the reason why your vehicle may be making noises, usually, these sounds mean your battery has lost its charge but if you're still unsure, get your vehicle checked by a professional.

It's important to be able to distinguish the reason why your vehicle may be making noises, usually, these sounds mean your battery has lost its charge but if you're still unsure, get your vehicle checked by a professional. Your vehicle has stalled. The stored energy in your car battery is essential for starting the engine, without its juice, you won't be going very far.

