Back-to-School Alert: CAA Manitoba Urges Motorists to Drive Responsibly as Student Traffic Increases

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - At the kick-off of a new school year CAA Manitoba (CAA MB) is reminding motorists to remain vigilant, especially when driving in school zones. Everyone has a responsibility to look out for those around them, including parents/guardians and children, as they travel to and from school.

With the new school year, CAA Manitoba is reminding motorists to remain vigilant, especially when driving in school zones. (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)

"Parents and guardians across Manitoba have reported seeing unsafe driving behaviours in school zones, including double parking, speeding and stopping in moving traffic. Not only are these behaviours dangerous, they also could come with stiff penalties," says Ewald Friesen, Manager, Government & Community Relations for CAA Manitoba.

Student buses in school zones and surrounding areas are common this time of year, and some drivers will be tempted to pass a stopped school bus when the vehicle's arm is activated, and lights are flashing.

"Passing a school bus is not only illegal, but it also puts young lives at risk and is grounds for potential conviction of the driver," says Friesen, "if convicted, a driver can face a hefty fine of $674 and two demerit points."

This school year, CAA Manitoba hopes to educate and inspire the public to make responsible driving choices to protect children as they travel to and from their schools. "CAA Manitoba continues to advocate for the safety of all road users, including the ones excited to see their friends at school today," Friesen adds.

Tips for responsible driving behaviours in school zone areas:

Help reduce traffic with active school travel : Encourage your kids to walk or wheel to school to ease traffic congestion. If your school is a further distance, CAA MB encourages parents and guardians to park a block away and walk to school to reduce traffic and make school zones safer.

: Encourage your kids to walk or wheel to school to ease traffic congestion. If your school is a further distance, CAA MB encourages parents and guardians to park a block away and walk to school to reduce traffic and make school zones safer. Put away distractions: Pedestrian safety begins with drivers. It's important to put away distractions such as phones and be extra attentive in school zones, whether a parent is driving, or a child is walking to school.

Pedestrian safety begins with drivers. It's important to put away distractions such as phones and be extra attentive in school zones, whether a parent is driving, or a child is walking to school. Slow down : Know and respect the speed limit in your neighbourhood's school zones. Give yourself plenty of time to drop off your kids at school to avoid rushing.

: Know and respect the speed limit in your neighbourhood's school zones. Give yourself plenty of time to drop off your kids at school to avoid rushing. Choose a safe spot to drop off and pick up your children from school : Follow your school's rules and avoid double parking or stopping on crosswalks, dropping off or picking up your kids on the opposite side of the street, and stopping in moving traffic as kids rush out. Instead, use the designated drop-off areas or consider a spot a bit farther away from school that is easily accessible and safe.

: Follow your school's rules and avoid double parking or stopping on crosswalks, dropping off or picking up your kids on the opposite side of the street, and stopping in moving traffic as kids rush out. Instead, use the designated drop-off areas or consider a spot a bit farther away from school that is easily accessible and safe. Make eye contact with pedestrians : With the excitement of going back to school, anticipate that children may not easily see or hear your moving vehicle, so ensure to make eye contact with pedestrians crossing the road.

: With the excitement of going back to school, anticipate that children may not easily see or hear your moving vehicle, so ensure to make eye contact with pedestrians crossing the road. Stop for school buses : Never pass a stopped school bus with an activated stop arm and flashing red lights as children get on and off the bus. Passing a school bus as it loads and unloads children – not only is this dangerous, but it's also illegal.

: Never pass a stopped school bus with an activated stop arm and flashing red lights as children get on and off the bus. Passing a school bus as it loads and unloads children – not only is this dangerous, but it's also illegal. Watch for CAA School Safety Patrollers: When travelling to and from school, watch for CAA School Safety Patrollers in their lime green safety vests, as they play an important role in ensuring the roadway is safe before kids cross on their own.

CAA supports safety in school zones through the CAA School Safety Patrol® program. The program was developed to protect, educate and empower elementary school children on safe road-crossing practices.

