Winter weather arrives in Ontario, 407 ETR crews prepared to keep the GTA moving safely

From salt application to snow plowing, 407 ETR winter maintenance crews are prepared to tackle seasonal weather as early as mid-October. Highway patrollers monitor temperature and snow accumulation, and crews can respond quickly when active weather strikes, living on-site 24/7 at one of three locations along the 108-kilometre route. Equipped with wide wing snowplows that clear two lanes at once, crews can maintain the highway more efficiently, reducing the number of plows needed and minimizing environmental impact.

"Our Teams don't just react to the weather -- they stay ahead of it," says Tony Angelo, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure. "We're ready to tackle challenging road conditions with advanced equipment like wide wing snowplows that let us clear more lanes, faster. Every decision we make is about keeping our highway and customers safe, no matter what the season throws at us."

"At 407 ETR, our commitment to safety is always unwavering -- especially when winter arrives," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We invest properly in the people, technology and resources needed to keep our highway clear and safe for everyone. It's just one way we deliver peace of mind to our customers, so they can focus on what matters most -- getting where they need to go, safely."

Fast facts:

407 ETR invested $15M in winter maintenance equipment in 2025 and the winter fleet is comprised of 80 snowplows.

The Company covers 100% of the costs necessary to operate Highway 407 ETR, including maintenance, snow removal and policing.

To help conserve local water resources, the Company uses an on-site system to produce brine -- a mixture of salt and water -- for anti-icing and de-icing, using rainfall collected from building rooftops.

Road salt used along Highway 407 ETR is mined in Goderich, Ontario, supporting local industry.

A new report by global infrastructure consultancy Steer finds that 407 ETR delivers up to $1.2 billion in annual socioeconomic benefits and generates $490 million contribution to Canadian Gross Domestic Product.

In 2024, 407 ETR supported 1,800 jobs across Canada -- including 550 employees in Woodbridge -- and provided $140 million in wages to Canadian workers.

As the GTA prepares for whatever the season may bring, 407 ETR's proactive approach ensures that commuters, families and businesses can keep moving safely throughout the season.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the 407 ETR Highway Operations Teams in action.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

