407 ETR urges customers to beware of messages impersonating the Company amid increasing reports of scams

"Protecting customer information is a responsibility we take very seriously. Customers should be cautious of any unexpected or suspicious message claiming to be from 407 ETR -- especially if it contains a link," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "If something doesn't seem right, don't click. Instead, verify through our official website or mobile app. Our teams work hard every day behind the scenes to ensure your interactions with 407 ETR remain secure and trustworthy."

Fast facts:

407 ETR will never ask for passwords, PINs or credit card details in text messages or emails.

Customers should beware of links to unfamiliar websites or domains other than the official website 407etr.com .

. Fraudulent messages often contain urgent language.

407 ETR is committed to safeguarding customer information through proactive, industry-leading practices. The Company monitors and blocks fraudulent domains, works with law enforcement and cybersecurity partners to disrupt scams, and invests in advanced technologies to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Customers should only log into My Account through 407etr.com or the 407 ETR mobile app to check their account balance and make payments. Suspected scams can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

For more fraud prevention tips, visit 407etr.com/fraudawareness.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom