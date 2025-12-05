407 ETR Honoured with City of Brampton's 2025 Healthy Communities Award

The Company is being recognized for their commitment to funding accessible and inclusive recreational spaces

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is proud to receive the 2025 Healthy Communities Award by the City of Brampton. The award celebrates 407 ETR's financial support of accessible and inclusive recreational programming for residents.

407 ETR's funding over the past three years has enabled the City of Brampton to expand access to recreational opportunities, including the ActiveAssist program, which offers subsidies to families and inclusive programs for residents living with disabilities. 407 ETR's support has also paved the way for free youth badminton sessions, encouraging physical activity and social connection among Brampton's younger population.

"At 407 ETR, as part of our culture of service, we believe that stronger communities begin with access to healthy lifestyles," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "As a highway that keeps people moving, we're proud to support initiatives that remove barriers and create equitable opportunities for residents to enjoy recreation and stay connected."

"Through 407 ETR's support of ActiveAssist and free youth drop‑in sessions, we're helping to remove affordability and accessibility barriers and provide residents with the benefits of recreation," says Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton. "This partnership is helping more than 16,000 youth and over 2,600 residents with disabilities engage in programming each year, building a healthier, more connected Brampton."

407 ETR began sponsoring the City of Brampton in 2023 and has provided over $60,000 in funding towards accessible programming to date. The organization was recognized with the City of Brampton's Community Impact Award in 2023 for its efforts to connect Bramptonians of all ages and abilities to recreational sports.

"We're truly honoured to be recognized for the second time," says Christina Basil, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations. "Giving back to our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and this award reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful change."

407 ETR also participated in Hockey Night in Brampton, Canada's largest charity hockey game in August 2025, providing $50,000 in support of William Osler Health System Foundation.

Since 2006, 407 ETR has donated over $1.8 million to GTA hospitals, including William Osler Health System Foundation.

The Company proudly supports youth sports and recreation programs across the GTA through its Keep Moving TM by 407 ETR program, investing over $1 million in local teams since 2015.

407 ETR supports low-income individuals through its Route Relief program, where eligible individuals and families can receive monthly free trips on Highway 407 ETR. Since its launch in November 2024, the program has helped over 2,800 drivers access Highway 407 ETR, providing over $1 million in free travel.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%);

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%); and

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

