407 ETR announces 2026 rate schedule

Highway 407 ETR moves over three million people each week, easing gridlock in the GTA. "We're balancing our commitment to keep traffic free flowing for customers while fulfilling our mandate to relieve congestion on the rest of the transportation network," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Strategic rate adjustments help us manage demand in busier zones -- at the same time, we're proud to offer innovative solutions with promotions to attract more drivers onto Highway 407 ETR in sections and times of the day where we have capacity."

Toll rates peak during morning and afternoon rush hour when Highway 407 ETR is busiest. Zones with lighter traffic will remain unchanged during rush hour, while a few central sections nearing congestion in the afternoon will see increases of up to 34 cents per kilometre for light vehicles. Most personal transponder customers will see an average monthly increase of about $5.

According to a global traffic scorecard provided by analytics firm, INRIX, Toronto is ranked as one of the most congested cities in North America. Drivers experienced an average of 61 hours stuck in traffic in 2024. A recent report by global infrastructure consultancy Steer, commissioned by 407 ETR shows that Highway 407 ETR commuters are spending less time behind the wheel and saving up to one hour per trip.

"Toll roads are proven tools for easing congestion in major cities worldwide," says Shakir Hussein, Director of Traffic & Planning, 407 ETR. "Our average peak tolls are lower than toll roads in other densely populated North American cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago -- despite facing similar traffic challenges."

407 ETR continues to reinvest toll dollars to improve the driving experience for customers. Since 1999, 407 ETR has invested approximately $2 billion in extensions, expansions and continuous improvements to customer service. The Highway has been extended from 68 to 108 kilometres and widened by 525 lane kilometres. In 2025, the Company completed highway improvements including resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades -- all designed to deliver the fast, safe and reliable driving experience that customers count on every day.

The Company is on track to give away more than $200 million in driving offers through over 1.5 million enrollments in 2025, saving participants an average of $45 on their monthly bills. So far this year, driving offers have taken approximately 54,000 trips off congested alternate routes every workday. Promotions will continue next year.

Building on its commitment to deliver value for customers, 407 ETR will also launch a new loyalty program in 2026. Drivers will be able to earn and redeem points on their trips -- right from the 407 ETR mobile app. The Route Relief program will remain for eligible low-income individuals and families to receive monthly free trips on Highway 407 ETR. Since its launch in November 2024, the program has helped over 2,800 drivers access Highway 407 ETR, providing over $1 million in free travel.

Customers can calculate their tolls before they drive by using 407 ETR's online toll calculator at 407etr.com/tollcalculator or by downloading the mobile app.

or by downloading the mobile app. Leasing a transponder helps drivers save on their bills by eliminating camera charges and account fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself. In January 2026, an annual transponder lease will cost $31.50 plus tax and additional transponders can be leased on the same account at a discounted price of $12.60 plus tax per transponder.

helps drivers save on their bills by eliminating camera charges and account fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself. In January 2026, an annual transponder lease will cost $31.50 plus tax and additional transponders can be leased on the same account at a discounted price of $12.60 plus tax per transponder. 407 ETR is a majority-Canadian owned company that supports 1,800 full-time equivalent jobs across Canada, including 550 direct employees at its head office in Woodbridge.

For every $1 spent on Highway 407 ETR, there is nearly $2 added in economic value across the GTA's economy. In 2024, 407 ETR's operations contributed $490 million in annual GDP.

According to a recent Steer Report, 407 ETR drivers save 20 to 60 minutes for a typical rush hour trip. This translates to $990 million annually in travel time savings and reliability.

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%);

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%); and

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%).

